The latest on Clippers' Mason Plumlee.

Los Angeles Clippers veteran big man Mason Plumlee has not seen action for over a month, but it appears that he's close to finally making a return to the court after getting a questionable label ahead of Monday's game against the Miami Heat at home, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“Kawhi Leonard (left hip) is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Miami. Mason Plumlee (left MCL) has been upgraded to questionable.”

The last time Plumlee played was way back on Nov. 6 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Plumlee suffered the injury when Knicks forward Julius Randle collided with him while going after the ball.

The Clippers shouldn't be in a rush to get Plumlee back, as they have been successful on the court for the most part of the center's absence. However, several weeks away from the action seems enough for Plumlee to suit up again sooner rather than later. Ivica Zubac has been dependable as the starting center of Los Angeles, while Daniel Theis has also been solid serving as Zubac's backup.

Plumlee is playing on a one-year, $5 million deal he signed with the Clippers back in the summer. Before that, he was traded by the Charlotte Hornets to the Clippers in February.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, he is averaging 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while shooting 63.2 percent from the field. Plumlee provides muscle in the middle, rebounding, and underrated playmaking as a passer for the Clippers, who are zeroing in on their 20th win of the campaign.

The 33-year-old Plumlee was selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets.