NBA insider Michael Wilbon of ESPN believes that Clippers guard James Harden is not a winning player at this stage of his career.

The Los Angeles Clippers have not exactly gotten off to a blazing start to the James Harden era. After trading for Harden a couple of weeks ago, Los Angeles has dropped all five contests that The Beard has been in the lineup, putting them firmly behind the eight ball in the early Western Conference playoff picture.

Now, some NBA pundits are getting real about the level of impact that Harden can truly have on winning at this advanced stage in his career.

“You're not winning anything with James Harden anymore,” said NBA insider Michael Wilbon on NBA Today. “You're not. At his best he came up short, when he was truly a great player. He's not a truly great player anymore. He had no camp and no preseason because he decided not to have it, and yet, do we see him taking any accountability for that?”

James Harden indeed never got over the championship hump even during his prime with the Houston Rockets during the mid to late 2010s. Although still an effective playmaker and facilitator, Harden is no longer anywhere near the explosive scoring weapon that he once was, causing some to wonder why the Clippers were so desperate for his services despite the collection of talent already in their locker room.

Of course, it's still early, but the results so far literally could have not been worse for the Harden experiment in Los Angeles. There's a lot of time to go, but with how talented the Western Conference is, the Clippers would behoove themselves to get this figured out sooner rather than later.