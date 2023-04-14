Los Angeles Clippers cornerstone Paul George made headlines this week with some controversial comments made on his podcast “Podcast P with Paul George.” Asked by NFL superstars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce if “any NFL player can play in the NBA and also whether NBA players can play in the NFL,” the eight-time All-Star gave little chance for a football-to-basketball crossover but seemed to be high on the idea of a basketball player successfully converting to football.

“I don’t think a football player can crossover to the NBA,” Paul George said. “Our game is completely skilled. For me, I think for an NFL guy to play in the league they gotta be a hell of a shooter because, otherwise, we’re not going to guard you because that athleticism, that strength means nothing if you can’t shoot the ball…I think we have a better chance. Imagine if [LeBron James] was in the NFL. Who the f*** is stopping Bron? Imagine [Russell Westbrook]. Russ is 6’3”, 6’4”, built, fast as s***…Russ could play safety…I think guys in the NBA can make that transition.”

Though of course all of this is merely based on hypotheticals, NFL players across the league took offense to Paul George’s comments and called the veteran forward out on social media.

It’s some guys that can switch over… https://t.co/mTDwPPaOqK — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 14, 2023

Cam Jordan chimed in as well.

Maaaaan 😂😂😂😂 Tmentality alone they ain gon make it through a New Orleans training camp 😂 let alone get to a season but I’m intrigued no load management over this way😂

Cole Beasley took a different, comical approach.

“😂 sounds good…”

Paul George would note in his podcast that there are already examples of high-end collegiate basketball players who have made the transition to football and, more specifically, the NFL with Julius Peppers and Tony Gonzales being two names mentioned in the podcast.

On the flip side, the 13-time All-Star failed to note any players to make the inverse transition.