A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

For Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, NFL players can’t hang on the hardcourt with guys from the NBA. In a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the eight-time NBA All-Star tried to address the curiosity of New Heights podcast hosts, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, by saying why he thinks an NFL player trying his luck in the Association would be a failure.

“I don’t think an [NFL] player could cross over to the NBA… That athleticism, that strength—that means nothing if you can’t shoot the ball in our league… I think we have a better chance,” Paul George said.

"I don't think an [NFL] player could cross over to the NBA… That athleticism, that strength—that means nothing if you can't shoot the ball in our league… I think we have a better chance." —Paul George Thoughts? 🤔 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/OJuzvyIxFB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That opinion from Paul George may not sit well with many people, especially those from the football universe, but there’s got to be weight in what he said since he’s someone who’s actually played several years already in the NBA. Plus he also showed familiarity with other football players who have had success playing at a high level of basketball such as in the NCAA but he still adamantly refuses to believe that the NBA is going to be a place NFL players will be able to have meaningful success.

Conversely, Paul George thinks that NBA players will have a greater chance of finding success in the NFL. “Imagine if ‘Bron [LeBron James] is in the NFL. Who the f**k is stopping ‘Bron in the NFL?” asked George, who also thinks that even a point guard like Russell Westbrook would be a problem in the NFL.

Don’t expect this NBA-NFL debate to die down soon.