Nicolas Batum gets painfully honest on most embarrassing moment with Clippers

If there is one thing Nicolas Batum will never forget in his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, it’s their 50-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks back in 2020. FIFTY-ONE POINTS to be exact.

During a Twitter Q&A on Sunday, Batum was asked about his most embarrassing moment so far as a Clipper. The veteran forward didn’t hesitate answering and admitted that the 51-point defeat at the hands of the Mavs–after Christmas 2020 of all days–stand out to him the most.

The Clippers lost to Mavs 124-73 in the game, with Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson and Tim Hardaway Jr. combining for 63 points in the showdown. Batum, for his part, made just four points in the contest and was -17 on the plus-minus box score.

-50 against the Mavs after Christmas 2020🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/C3fTylYlWk — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) July 24, 2022

It’s not surprising that Nicolas Batum considers the loss as the most embarrassing moment in his Clippers career, though. After all, it’s the worst defeat in franchise history.

Not to mention that they fell behind 77-27 at halftime–which is the largest halftime deficit in NBA history since the shot-clock era began in 1954-55.

If there is any solace for the Clippers, it’s the fact that they have punished the Mavs in the playoffs in the past few years. The two teams met in the first round of the postseason in back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021, and LA won both times. They even gave Dallas a massive heartbreak in the 2021 playoffs after they erased a 2-0 lead to win the series in seven games.

It’s unlikely Batum and the Clippers will forget their 5-1-point embarrassment … at least not until they truly get their revenge.