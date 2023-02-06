Nicolas Batum was enjoying a day off from the NBA grind in New York City when he was recognized by a basketball fan. The fan asked to take a photo with the forward, and the 34-year-old from Lisieux, France obliged the request.

Just took a picture with someone in the street of New York and the guy told me « Thank you Al, Go Celtics!» 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 5, 2023

However, after the fan completed the photo, he offered the following thank you: “Thank you Al, Go Celtics.”

The fan thought Batum was Al Horford of the Boston Celtics. In addition to sharing a close resemblance, the two men are close in age and stature. Horford is 36 years old and 6-foot-9, while Batum is 6-8

Batum and the Clippers are scheduled to play the Brooklyn Nets Monday night, hence his day off in New York City. Batum is in his 15th season in the NBA and his 3rd with the Clippers. He is averaging 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He has played in 53 games this season while starting 11 times for the Clippers.

While Nicolas Batum is in New York, Horford and the Boston Celtics are in Detroit. The Celtics will play the Pistons in the Motor City Monday night.

The Clippers are in second place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference with a 30-26 record. They are 1.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles has won 7 of its last 10 games, and the Clippers are 16-15 on the road.

The game in Brooklyn will conclude a 6-game road trip for the Clippers. They will return home to play the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, and that game will serve as the starting point of a 3-game home stand.