Even multi-millionaire, Hall of Fame-level athletes are in need of a favor from time to time. Los Angeles Clippers All-Star guard Paul George had Russell Westrbrook’s back when advocating for the team to sign him. It took convincing, but the Prodigal Son has returned to LA.

And Westbrook knows whom he should especially thank. George’s steadfast support for his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate did not necessarily pressure the front office to make the move but instead genuinely compelled the Clippers to reconsider their stance.

“The Clippers are pretty much admitting Paul George drove this decision,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast, per RealGM. “And from what I understand, they were internally against it at the start. Paul pushed for it publicly and privately. Kawhi {Leonard} supported it. And they looked more into it, and they were like ‘Well, you know, there are some things he can potentially help us with.'”

Despite what some fans might think, this was not an act of charity by George. He is hungry for an NBA Championship. He knows the team’s window is small, and that this season is a golden opportunity for the Clippers to slide their chips all the way in. The question now, though, is if Westbrook’s shooting woes (29.6 percent 3-point shooting) and high turnover rate make him too big of a gamble.

The Clippers certainly didn’t think so, at least after George illuminated them. His work ethic and experience could be beneficial during the stretch run. Westbrook’s assist numbers are still solid at more than six per game and could be even more effective now that he’s playing alongside juggernaut Kawhi Leonard and George, two stars who compliment his skill set better than LeBron James. His built-in chemistry with George should make for a fairly smooth transition.

Now, fans will wait to see if Westbrook is the missing championship piece critics were blinded from recognizing. Regardless of if George’s instincts are right, he is clearly operating with an all-or-nothing mindset.

And that has to count for something, especially for this franchise.