The Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George has made a name for himself off of the court this offseason with the growing popularity of his podcast. He recently had his teammate Terance Mann on the show, and the two talked about how Kawhi Leonard is surprisingly the funniest player on the Clippers, via Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"When you airball in practice, you run a down and back. 'Nobody's above the law.' That's Brian Shaw's saying. So Kawhi's like, 'I'm not running.' B Shaw's like, 'Nobody's above the law' and he goes, 'Imma airball again." — Paul George (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/GmXy71XVwQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 31, 2023

“Surprisingly funny I would say is Kawhi.”

“Easily.”

“The s*** he says, and the moments he says it, it is hilarious.”

Paul George and Terance Mann go back and forth on a rib-tickling story of how Kawhi Leonard refused to run after air-balling in a practice. Both George and Mann give their respective Leonard impressions and it has the other hosts of the show dying with laughter.

It is no surprise that the two picked Leonard to be the funniest, as his eclectic personality has caught the attention of NBA fans countless times over the years. Although it is clear that the Clippers have good chemistry within the locker room and share funny moments like this one, both George and Mann understand the gravity of the season that lies ahead.

The Paul George and Kawhi Leonard era has not worked out for the Clippers like they imagined it would, and another lost season last year has many speculating if the duo will ever work out for the Clippers. This will all remain to be seen until next season, but one thing is certain; if the Clippers can't find the success that they expect on the court this year, then funny moments like this one will be close to never happening again.