Paul George, before arriving with the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster trade in July 2019, was linked to a move to the Los Angeles Lakers for quite some time. After all, it only made sense to many for George to play for the premier franchise in the city instead of the little brother franchise that couldn’t quite hold a candle to its big brother’s achievements.

Sure, the Clippers may have put up 12 seasons with a winning percentage of .500 or better, but the sentiment in the city remains overwhelmingly pro-Lakers.

And as Paul George revealed on the latest episode of his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, that’s exactly how he felt when he and Kawhi Leonard teamed up over three years ago.

“It’s funny because you do feel like you’re in Lakerland. I remember when I first got traded to the Clippers […], We [were] walking around and all they were saying was ‘Oh PG, congrats, congrats, you’re coming to LA – you should be a Laker,'” George shared.

“What? Like do you not know, there’s another team here right. And to be honest, that was the first time I heard that and since then it’s been like 500 other times. When people see me out in public it’s like ‘Oh what’s up Paul George, you should be a Laker!’”

Paul George wears being a member of the Clippers organization on his sleeve, so he knows that instead of succumbing to the sad reality of how pro-Lakers the city is, they should just use this as fuel to work even harder to make their mark on the city of angels.

“It took me to actually be here to actually realize we have a lot of work to do. We got a lot of f**king work to do…We can write our own history and that was why being with the Clippers was so intriguing. It’s never been done. We can go down as like we can start our history. You know what I mean? And that can start with me being a part of that,” George added.

George is currently on the mend due to injury, making the prospect of a deep playoff run for the Clippers an unlikely outcome. Nevertheless, given how well run the Clippers have been over the past decade or so, there’s no reason to expect them to stop challenging the Lakers for city supremacy anytime soon.