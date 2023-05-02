Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

In mid-February, plenty of pundits grew concerned over the Los Angeles Clippers’ interest in Russell Westbrook after such a disappointing tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. Even then, Paul George, Westbrook’s teammate back with the Oklahoma City Thunder, went to bat for his friend, lobbying for the Clippers front office to add the former MVP to give the team a stabilizing force at the point guard position.

As one would remember, Westbrook’s Clippers tenure did not go off to the best of starts. The Clippers lost their first five games with Westbrook, prompting some to sound the alarm bells regarding what plenty believed to be an ill-advised addition. But Westbrook ended up turning his reputation around during his past two months as a member of the Clippers organization.

Thus, it’s no surprise to hear Paul George gushing over Russell Westbrook’s incredible turnaround, complimenting the point guard’s ability to lead a team both on and off the court as well as his ability to fill whatever role the Clippers needed him to.

“He delivered! There was a reason I was willing to stick my neck out and vouch for him,” George said in Episode 9 of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “He came and was an unbelievable locker room guy, great energy, great leader and I think what L [Lawrence Frank] loved most about bringing him in was he was just very adaptable.”

PG wants Westbrook back in LA and for good reason 🗣 NEW EPISODE PREMIERING NOW: https://t.co/7esL6egOnW pic.twitter.com/uBasukCpx2 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) May 1, 2023

Russell Westbrook already has plenty of memorable moments in a Clippers uniform. He had one of his best games in recent memory, leading the shorthanded Clippers to a spirited victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 29.

To top it all off, he had a memorable, if short, playoff run. He secured the Clippers’ Game 1 victory over the Phoenix Suns with a resounding block on Devin Booker, and he made the series more competitive than most people thought when Kawhi Leonard went down with an incredible all-around effort.

“He wowed everybody, he surprised everybody, and he earned that respect back and that’s what I was most proud just as a friend, and a brother, someone who highly supported him,” George added.

Thus, it’s no surprise that Paul George is already clamoring for the Clippers to bring back Russell Westbrook for next season.

“To have a playmaker, have a leader, have a score, just a floor general, a rebounder, he just covers so many holes and wears so many hats. He’s everywhere, he’s just so valuable. We saw what it looks like [and] we know it works, we know it can be successful,” George said.

“We gotta get him back. I want him back.”