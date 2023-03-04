Los Angeles Clippers star point guard Russell Westbrook put up a gaudy stat line in Friday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings. He finished with 27 points, ten assists, and two rebounds in 35 minutes of playing time. Only Paul George ended up with more points on the night for the Clippers with 28.

But Westbrook committed a turnover at the end of the game that cost the Clippers a win, and Los Angeles is now 0-5 since Westbrook joined the team. So, as expected, folks took to social media to give Westbrook the ultimate clowning after yet another tough Clippers loss:

The Clippers are now 0-5 with Russell Westbrook. All stats courtesy of Ringer Stats & Info. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 4, 2023

Russell Westbrook played pretty well at Sac … until he let a pass go right through his hands for another horrendous turnover that helped cost the Clippers a game it looked like they were going to win. They're now 0-5 with Russ, who has lost the last 15 games he has started. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 4, 2023

*Whispers* The Clippers are 0-5 with Russell Westbrook, but Russ isn’t the reason they are losing. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 4, 2023

Russell Westbrook, 34, is in his 15th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Clippers franchise. He’s averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 57 appearances with the Clippers and Lakers this season (eight starts).

The former UCLA standout is struggling to score the ball from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Westbrook’s current 66.4% free-throw percentage is the second-lowest of his career, better than only his 2020-21 percentage.

Not only are the Clippers 0-5 since acquiring Westbrook, but Westbrook has also lost the 15 games he has started in. Because of this, it’s difficult to argue that Westbrook is a winning player at this stage of his career. Over the past few years, he’s bounced from team to team, and none of them have had any sort of success. But let’s hope that Westbrook can change this narrative with the Clippers in the near future.