The Los Angeles Clippers acquired James Harden in a trade in the early hours of the morning, and Paul George was surprised to wake up the news. Paul George described how he found out that James Harden was going to join him on the Clippers on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Actually I woke up to it [the trade news] that morning,” George said on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “The next morning I woke up to all these texts. It was funny enough that night I went to bed early that night, right? Probably like nine, ten o'clock… something woke me up at like one, two o'clock in the morning – I don't even know what it was, something like went off in the house and it kind of just woke me up – I looked around, nothing. I just went back to bed. So I wake up probably seven, eight in the morning, I look at my phone, it's like ‘hey, we got James, like this is what's going on, we traded this person, that person. I was like s**t. I didn't know it was going to go down that quick. You know, usually trades happen when it's 10, 15 games in to see how teams… I just didn't know how fast that trigger was going to be pulled to go over and get him. But I woke up like everybody else did like ‘oh s**t we just got James.'”

The Clippers are hoping Harden joining George and Kawhi Leonard will help them win a title. The Clippers will have Harden debut alongside George and Kawhi Leonard on Monday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.