It is just matter of time before Joshua Primo sees the floor again in the NBA, with the Clippers looking to convert his two-way deal.

Josh Primo is nearing a successful return to the NBA, with the Los Angeles Clipper reportedly looking to convert the former San Antonio Spurs guard's two-way contract into a standard deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Clippers added Primo via the two-way deal came on the heels of the NBA's decision to hand Primo a four-game suspension because of “conduct detrimental” to the league.

It can be remembered that Primo was released by the Spurs in late October 2022, the reason for which was later revealed to be due to allegations of indecent exposure to several women. Upon investigation done by the NBA, it was found that Primo had indeed engaged in inappropriate behavior consistent with the earlier allegations made against him, though, he never admitted that he did it intentionally.

San Antonio's decision to part ways with Primo initially came as a big shock not only to Spurs fans but to the rest of the league and its fans, as the franchise spent a first-round pick (12th overall) to take him in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Clippers inked Primo to a two-way deal on Sep. 29. Long before that, he was seen playing against Clippers players during the summer at UCLA pro runs, as noted by The Athletic.

With Primo on his way to resuming his pro career in the NBA, he can be expected to take his time playing behind the likes of Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Bones Hyland, and Norman Powell.

In 54 games with the Spurs from the 2021-22 to the 2022-23 NBA season, Primo averaged 5.9 points, 23 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting just 37.2 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from behind the arc.