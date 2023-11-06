Paul George is pumped up for James Harden to join and make his debut for the Los Angeles Clippers, and things he is a perfect fit.

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to have James Harden make his debut for the team against the New York Knicks on Monday night, and ahead of the game Paul George described how Harden fits with the team.

“I think he's gonna fit in perfectly,” Paul George said, on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “What I love about it is just having, you know all four of us are high IQ players. We all know where everyone's supposed to be, so we all can run plays in different positions. Like I don't have to be in this certain spot, James can be in that spot now. We can all get to our spots, run the same play, but we can run it and get different options out of it based off of the player that's in it, you know what I mean? And then, just watching him hoop, we watched James play in practice, you just forget like, he's a bucket. He made it look so easy and I was just like, ‘damn, that's crazy adding that to this team now.' I haven't seen us throw that many lobs since I've been here, and when he was playing it was just, lobby.”

The Clippers are hoping that George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are able to get over the hump and win an NBA title this year. A lot will come down to health, but there is a lot of talent on the team. The first look at Harden with the Clippers will be tonight against the Knicks.