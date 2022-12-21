By Tomer Azarly · 3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George hosted his sixth annual Paul George Christmas Celebration on Monday night. This year, George hosted five local families who a stroke within their family has impacted, giving them a night of support and fun while also helping to bring awareness to the warning signs of a stroke.

“As you guys know, this is very special for myself and for my family,” Paul George told the families with his mother, father, and two daughters sitting among the groups. “When I was very small, my mother had a stroke and became ill and it was tough. It was tough on us, on myself at an early age to go through that and it was tough for my mom to go through it. It brought us together, it made us stronger, and God has truly blessed us. So with that, my family — my mother, my kids, my dad — we wanted to extend that out to other families that are dealing with the same circumstances. That’s what we’re here for. To draw support for you guys and to raise awareness of how to prevent it.”

George and his foundation providing the five families with dinner at an intimate get-together at Dave and Buster’s. The seven-time NBA All-Star arrived with Santa Claus and giant bags filled with presents. Each family received Paul George’s signature Nike PG 6’s sized for each attending member. They also received Icon Edition Paul George LA Clippers jerseys sized for each attending family member.

In addition to that, every family also received specific gifts based on their children’s wish list, tickets to upcoming LA Clippers games, as well as American Express Gift Cards. Lastly, George also provided families with loaded Dave and Buster’s Power Cards so everyone could go play arcade games as part of the celebration.

“This is something we want to do every year,” George continued. “We’re always here for you guys and thank you guys once again. Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas. Any of these gifts that we just handed out to you guys, you guys can open them up. Feel free, kids, go right at it.”

Paul George’s mother, Paulette, suffered a stroke when he was just six years of age. He’s often talked about how the disease affected them, as well as how he draws inspiration from his mother’s ability to bounce back from it and live her life.

“The thing that kept registering in my head was, ‘If my mom could get through what she got through, then this should be a cakewalk,'” the Clippers’ star said back in 2020.

“Seriously. On the darkest of days, where I was just out of it — mentally, physically — it was like, ‘Pull yourself together. My mom has been through worse. You got it. Just push through.’ That was where the motivation was coming from. From seeing my mom go through it.”

The five families and Paul George ended the night by playing arcade games together as well as amongst themselves throughout Dave and Buster’s.

The Paul George Foundation aims to help families all around local communities. This past summer, in partnership with Brotherhood Crusade and Social Justice Learning Institute, the Paul George Foundation sent eight students and two chaperones to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. The “PG13 Space Crew” went on a nine-day trip, bringing the total number of kids George has helped send to Space Camp to 40 to date.