Paul George and Gordon Hayward look back.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George and Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward have their similarities. They both came into the NBA after stints in mid-major college basketball programs; George from the Fresno State Bulldogs and Haywarde from the Bulter Bulldogs. The two also entered the NBA in 2010, with Hayward drafted by the Utah Jazz ninth overall and George selected by the Indiana Pacers a pick later at No. 10.

But there's also a grimmer comparison to make between the two veterans: they both suffered from devastating lower-body injuries, a topic that they touched on during a recent episode of the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Gordon Hayward & PG open up on their road to recovery from catastrophic injuries pic.twitter.com/JBTcpZuIMP — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) January 2, 2024

Hayward suffered a gruesome fractured tibia injury during his first game in Boston Celtics uniform back in the 2017-18 season. He missed the rest of the campaign due to that injury and admitted to George that it was a struggle for him to get back his confidence when he returned to action a year later. George, on the other hand, fractured bones in his right leg while preparing for the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup with Team USA.

Fortunately for both Gordon Hayward and Paul George, they still managed to return to the NBA and continue their professional careers. George, especially, remains an elite player for the Clippers, who are considered to be a serious contender for the NBA title in the 2023-24 NBA season. Hayward, meanwhile, is providing much-needed veteran presence for the Hornets, though, he is currently sidelined with a left calf strain.