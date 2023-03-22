My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Los Angeles Clippers came up just short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, losing by a final score of 101-100. If that wasn’t crushing enough, the team also lost Paul George during the game after he suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury. There’s fear that George’s season could be over as a result of this injury.

Obviously there’s no sense speculating over what George’s injury is or how long he could be out for, but this could be a devastating blow for the Clippers. George obviously caught wind of all the support he has received in the aftermath of the injury, and he broke his silence on Wednesday afternoon with a quick thank you message on Twitter.

🙏🏾 Appreciate y’all 🙏🏾 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) March 22, 2023

Amid all the chaos that the Clippers have experienced this season, George has been the glue holding everything together. After struggling with injuries for most of the 2021-22 season, George is putting together a nice bounce back campaign (23.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.1 APG, 45.7 FG%) and appeared set to have a huge role in helping the Clippers on their quest to go on a deep playoff run this season.

Now, all of that is up in the air, as the Clippers and their fans sit tight and await an actual update on George’s injury. Even with Kawhi Leonard becoming far more consistent for LA as the season has gone on, it’s safe to assume that the fate of the Clippers season may be determined by George’s injury diagnosis. As a result, it will be worth keeping tabs on George’s status, as there should be an official update on his injury in the near future.