Everyone knows NBA players are ultra-competitive on the court, but it can get even worse when those players hit their PlayStations or X-Boxes to play NBA 2K. Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is an avid gamer, and has been one of the best players in the league for years, according to NBA 2K24's Ronnie 2K.

In speaking with ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview to promote the release of NBA 2K24, Ronnie 2K says that LA Clippers star Paul George has been the best NBA player at NBA 2K for a while. That seat as the league's best player, however, might be getting a little hot.

“I've always said it was Paul George,” Ronnie 2K told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “I feel like he's getting to play less because he's, you know, doing his podcast thing, which is, by the way, awesome. His podcast is so good. Yeah, I think his seat is kind of like starting to empty. I mean, Devin Booker's definitely up there. Like, we got to see him play a lot last year and he won the ESPN Players Tournament.

“I would love to see a game between Devin Booker and Paul George. See that rivalry come to NBA 2K. That would be really, really fun.”

During the NBA's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, ESPN started a Players Tournament where the league's best NBA 2K players competed head to head. Devin Booker defeated Suns teammate Deandre Ayton in the final round, 2-0. There were 16 players in total who competed in the tournament, including Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Hassan Whiteside, and Donovan Mitchell. Two members of the Clippers — Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell — participated in it, but Paul George did not.

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints to promote NBA 2K23 last summer, Ronnie 2K had this to say when asked who the best NBA player is at NBA 2K:

“I would say it's not Devin, but I haven't seen Devin against who I think is the best 2K player,” he said. “I think Paul George is the best 2K player.”

“To answer your question, I think it's Paul George,” he continued. “I would love to see him play Devin or us to do another ESPN players tournament where we just handpick 16 guys who I think are the best.”

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1568350958861832193

As everyone is aware, George and Booker are no friends. The rivalry between those two has been going on for years, and likely won't end anytime soon despite sharing a mutual friend in Karl-Anthony Towns.

As far as a potential head-to-head matchup goes, Paul George will likely never play against Devin Booker in NBA 2K. Heck, earlier this summer, the two had a back-and-forth after Klay Thompson's appearance on George's Podcast P show.

“I don’t really care, that’s Klay [Thompson’s] answer… I don’t really know what that’s supposed to mean, sorry a*s response.” Paul George responds Devin Booker’s 'Is that what you wanted to hear?’ comment 🍿👀 (via @Yg_Trece / Twitch) https://t.co/5toJYbWXec pic.twitter.com/xZUxxwaQqV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2023

Paul George and the LA Clippers will play Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns four times this season. The first matchup will come on Wednesday, January 3rd in Phoenix.