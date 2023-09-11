The release of NBA 2K24 has been widely anticipated for months, and no one is more excited than Ronnie 2K himself. The 25th game in the 2K franchise features Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu on the cover.

In light of the game's release, the face of 2K in Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K, spoke with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly at length about the release of NBA 2K24. Ronnie 2K touches on the game's new features, a look into MyCareer, MyCity, MyTeam, the new Mamba Moments, adding a player like Victor Wembanyama to the game, who he thinks will win the 2024 NBA Championship, and so much more.

Tomer Azarly: What have the last few weeks and months leading up to NBA 2K's release been like for you?

Ronnie 2K: I mean, it's always crazy. We obviously had a little bit of a different strategy with Kobe Bryant on our cover this year, starting with the great news around crossplay. And that was met with a lot of enthusiasm, as you would expect. And I think what people are excited about obviously now, is like, the ability to compete across console and see who the best gamer is. I think that that's gonna be a fun one for us and really exciting to see throughout all of our online modes, right? Like crossplay is not restricted to one mode, it's throughout the game. So that's gonna be really fun.

And so yeah, like, I mean, as we kind of ramp up our strategy, starting with Summer League where we announced Kobe on our cover with the crossplay, all the way to the last few weeks where we just dive deep on the features that people are just like so anticipating and excited about. It's been a really fun ride. Obviously, we dropped The City trailer and that's something that people really look forward to and was met with a lot of excitement and people are gonna get to take it to the beach and something that people have been looking forward to for a few years, going probably back to 2K17. So yeah, it's a lot of fun.

Obviously, we're trying to create great events for our core community. So we did the community day and invited 70 some odd global content creators to get hands on early. Next week's about mass awareness, so we're throwing a launch event with a bunch of celebrities and athletes and everybody's like, my DMs are, as you would imagine, just absolutely insane right now. Yeah, like I'm getting hit up by people you wouldn't even expect. But yes, I mean, the enthusiasm for this game now with our 25th anniversary is just like all-time high, which is great.

See you on the court in #NBA2K24 🏀 NBA 2K24 is officially live 🙌 Happy #2KDay Get it now: https://t.co/43QdvNIowv pic.twitter.com/sFLt8idEMc — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 8, 2023

TA: Are you checking all those DMs and emails personally or are you at the stage where you have someone do that for you?

Ronnie 2K: You know what's crazy? I still do! I mean, I still wanna connect, like I wanna know what the pulse is. I wanna be involved. I mean, it's definitely a lot different than a few years ago where it was my dedicated job. But like, and now I have a lot going on across 2K and the label and pushing the envelope with what we do on social community influencer. But yeah, I wanna stay connected and you know, sacrifice sleep to do that.

TA: So I want to jump into some of the biggest points for me across the new NBA 2K. You talked about The City, I heard it's about 20-to-25 percent smaller than last year's City, which it was pretty big. I played that a lot, a lot of skateboarding around. This time, you condense it a little bit, add a beach to it. What was the goal and thought process with the new City.

Ronnie 2K: Yeah, I think the feedback that we got was while people love a lot to do, and open world is definitely kind of a direction in the industry, ultimately, people want to get to the game and play basketball. And so confining that a little bit without sacrificing a lot of the fun things. It was just streamlining to make it a much more exciting experience for our core and new users.

Because I'll tell you what, I feel like for a new user, it might be really intimidating to go out there for the first time and see this huge open world. And you're just thrown in there. And you go against park people that are very, very good at the game. I think that's intimidating. So streamlining was important.

But then the beach elements was really exciting for us, something our community has wanted for a while. So to bring that back is super cool. We just want to get you into the action faster. And so that's really what it's about. And then we went from three affiliations really to two, with Rise and Elite. And that's going to really foster a lot of conversation and with crossplay, a lot more brand real loyalty between those two. So that's going to be really fun to see. And I can't wait to watch Elite and Rise battle it out.

TA: For those who are newer to the game, when you go around The City, try to play pickup games or whatever, are any of those competitively ranked matches at all? Or are they just like, you might see like a 99 overall and a 75 overall play together? How does that really work to play with guys at the same level?

Ronnie 2K: Yeah, we have both, right? Like The City is allowing you to make friends with everybody. So you can run into anyone. You'll see NBA stars out there with a logo. You'll see celebrities out there with logos. And then, of course, you'll see everybody from a 60 to a 99. People that, obviously you probably saw, this year were also going back to the rep system. And the top 10 guys are going to get extra perks, which is pretty cool and should be a fun battle for our hardcore evangelists. And so that's going to be fun to watch.

But we also have the opportunity for people to squad up and elevate that level of experience. Pro-Am has been super fun and allowing people to do it. And then we have events where you have to be a certain rating. So it's both. We want to serve multiple facets of our community and give our players as much ability to play the game the way that they want.

TA: So the NBA 2K MyCareer game mode got a big kind of change with the key games feature, which is exciting. I think previously, a lot of people are kind of concerned about simulating through games and through seasons because of the drop-off in stats. I see that you guys fixed that a little bit to reflect the averages of the stats that you put up when you do play. So what what went into those and adding the key games feature?

Ronnie 2K: We've had that for a little bit, but to do the averages based on how you're playing only made sense, right? Like we don't want to hurt the people that play and average 70 points a game and all these crazy numbers. If they earn that, they should have the ability to continue to earn that, so we didn't want to punish having to skip a game or two.

I think, again, it's serving multiple people. Like we understand that our community has a lot of needs and some people want to play every single game for hours and then some people want to get to other experiences like jumping in online or MyTeam or what have you. So again, we're trying to create an experience that serves player first and like thinks about what where our players want to go no matter what.

TA: Was the goal to have people also just play more seasons and get further along in their careers?

Ronnie 2K: I think that's a byproduct. I don't think that's necessarily like the the end goal again, like if people want to play a ton of seasons, we're gonna allow them the facility to do that a little bit easier. That's all.

NBA 2K24 🤝 Times Square Kicked off the start of NBA 2K24 by bringing 2K to one of the most famous landmarks on earth 🌎🌃 pic.twitter.com/PZHDRvtEg2 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 9, 2023

TA: My favorite game mode in NBA 2K, the MyTeam mode, you guys replaced the Auction House with the Player Market this year. So what went into that? What was the goal in replacing that?

Ronnie 2K: I mean a lot of that came from community feedback and a lot of the great work that dev and Eric do to obviously serve our players. That was kind of a thought process there. I think we needed a refresh with the Auction House and allowing players to get really hands-on and involved there. That was kind of a the purpose.

TA: One of the biggest things we know about coming to this year is Victor Wembanyama. 7-foot-5. Can shoot, can dribble, can do everything. What went into the process of adding him to the game and how did you and the NBA 2K developers make him both fair, but also, hard to stop like he actually is?

Ronnie 2K: Oh, I think in Year 1, it wasn't as much of a concern. I mean, like he's an 84, you know, which is the highest rookie rating we've had since we changed the rating system. And so we definitely believe and he's got a skill set that like rivals a lot of people in ways that you wouldn't expect for a guy that's 7-foot-5.

But we spent a lot of time with him this summer as well. Obviously, he was part of our shoot for marketing. We scanned him. We got to know him really well. And he's really mature for his age — a 19-year-old — and he's his been through the ringer. And so it was exciting to spend time with him.

In terms of the game, it's going to be interesting, because as he gets better, you know, like MyPlayer doesn't have a 7-foot-5 build, right? So like, but if there's one that is simulated in the game, then we're gonna have to see what that means for the future.

But for now, just excited to get him on the floor and and see him play and and then watch what it translates to our video game. I mean, when you want to build a video game character, he is kind of the epitome. He can dribble, he can shoot, he can do it all. But we'll see how that translates to the league. I'm curious, like, you saw the difference in Game 1 and Game 2 of the Summer League for him. It seemed like Pop was like, okay, we wanted you to dribble and be the show, but stop dribbling. Yeah, we're gonna have to see what happens when when real games tip off.

TA: So you're saying it's not really concerning during this first year, but could you see this becoming a concern down the line?

Ronnie 2K: I mean, it's a concern, sure. Like, we'll see how how big it is. But I think we usually base it off of pretty large sample sizes. And we're just gonna have to consider if he's an absolute superstar, and this is the future of the game, just like we dealt with Steph Curry a few years ago, and extending his range and being a dynamo three-point shooter, we're gonna have to consider where the game's going. That's what we do. We simulate the real-life game to be represented in our video game. So we'll just have to see.

TA: If I'm not mistaken, there were no 99 overall players in this year's NBA 2K, correct?

Ronnie 2K: Nope, nope. Jokic was a 98. He was the highest one, head and shoulders above a lot of people at 96. So we're like seven or six or seven guys with 96.

TA: What's the feedback been like from the players and from the fans about that? Do they agree with the rating system this year?

Ronnie 2K: Yeah, you know, it was funny, like, we didn't get a lot of the usual, ‘Oh my god! This is crazy!' I think that the thing is because we're a historical rating system, I think people have started to understand that we just don't really have 99s, right? Because the only 99 I believe in the game outside of All-Time Teams is the 95-96 Jordan. And so that's really kind of fascinating.

And I think Jokic has proven that he's head and shoulders above everybody else, the way he was putting up triple-doubles nonstop in pivotal playoff games. And after two out of three seasons as an MVP, he definitely is the guy.

And then everybody at 96 is pretty cool, right? Like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, I believe Luka Doncic is at 96 as well, or a 95. And then Tatum's at 95, Jimmy Butler's at 95. What's crazy about the league, and you probably have experienced this now: the top tier is just so good. Like there are just so many guys. And I mean, it's going to change in a few years as the older guys start looking towards the end of their careers.

But right now, I mean, the level of competition at the upper echelon, it's better than it's ever been. And I think that's really exciting for the NBA. They got a crop of young guys that are coming up. And then they got these guys that keep playing, I mean, Kevin Durant's in his 17th year, LeBron James obviously is in his 21st year, Steph Curry must be, what? 15th year? 15, I think, yeah. So, I mean, we're talking about guys that have done it for a long time and continue to do it and that's really exciting for the league.

TA: Saying Kevin Durant is in his 17th year is just wild.

Ronnie 2K: I know, isn't that crazy? I mean, you feel like there's still something there for KD. It's weird. Absolutely. He's like the one guy, I'm like, God, he's really good. But like, is there something that's still out there for him? So, we'll have to see.

TA: As far as the NBA 2K gameplay goes, offense, defense, what were the biggest things you guys looked at, even if it was some minor tweaks?

Ronnie 2K: Well, Mike Wang (Gameplay Director for NBA 2K) talked about a lot of them on social media. It's really great stuff that the community was like really excited about gameplay. But I mean, it all wasn't started with pro play. And our transition to that, where the game translates into what the gameplay is, game footage. So, that's the basis of what we built. And I mean, just offense, defense, everybody's really excited. And at the Community Day, we had a lot of people playing with the built-in scene, like the balance there. And we got strong reviews about like, wow, everything is really sound. And of course, we're just going to continue to see the feedback and tweak.

I don't know if you saw, but the other day, Giannis, there was some video that released of him where he was like, just blowing by people. What actually ended up happening, I mean, obviously, those community builds are early, like, the game's not finished, right. And what had happened was somebody had mistakenly assigned an attribute to Giannis that he didn't have, and Mike was like, really quick to find it and so that one isn't even an issue. But to see it raised by the community and for us to turn around so fast just speaks to volumes to how amazing our development team is and identifying and innovating. And so I'm super psyched about what people are saying about gameplay. This gameplay wise, I think people have a lot to look forward to.

Giannis was accidentally assigned Lillard's dribble style in the community day build. This will be fixed for launch. https://t.co/hgMMFqvZBx — Mike Wang (@Beluba) August 30, 2023

TA: I think Mike said it was he was assigned Damian Lillard's dribble or something like that?

Ronnie 2K: Yeah, it was early build, but early build is simple fix. That would be an ultimate player, by the way, Giannis with Dame Lillard's signature dribbling animations, but unfortunately, that was just the community build, you will not get to play that build.

TA: The cover obviously is Kobe Bryant for this year for NBA 2K. Walk me through that one. Was that as easy of a decision as we all think it was?

Ronnie 2K: Um, for sure. Obviously, we felt like there was still a lot to celebrate with his legacy and his legend. Had never done Mamba Moments before and getting to play some of his signature games. So it just felt necessary to elevate Kobe once again. And it seems like everybody is thinking about that and we'll continue to think about that. Nike just released, you know, new shoes and some reruns of shoes and he's got the statue coming in February, so people are going to continue to celebrate his career and what he meant obviously to the women's game as well. And Sabrina Ionescu, you know, our other cover athlete as well. It was really exciting to celebrate him again. It just brings back so many fond memories and you get to play them in 2K24 in the Mamba Moments, which is awesome.

TA: Was it hard and narrow down which Mamba Moments to pick for him because he has so many great ones?

Ronnie 2K: Yeah, for sure. I mean, it's always a challenge. We deal with that with MJ as well. And there's a lot of conversation that happens with us and his family and estate and so that's where we got to and I think people are really going to enjoy them.

TA: You mentioned Sabrina Ionescu. She's also the cover athlete for you guys. Talk to me about that one. How'd you decide on her?

Ronnie 2K: She's a total star, first of all, both on the court and off the court. I've known Sabrina for several years now, and she's a wonderful human being. And I mean, yeah, I think we want to continue to elevate the women's game, and she seemed like the right person to partner with, especially with Kobe aligned. And she's had an amazing rise this season, obviously some huge games. I'm sure you saw the stuff a couple weeks ago with Druski, her signature shoe release. She's got a lot going on, and that's how we work with our partners. We're looking for people that are on a trajectory and have a lot that we can involve ourselves with the conversation. So Sabrina's got a lot going on, and it was a pleasure to represent her and have her represent us. I'm looking forward to seeing her next week at our launch event.

TA: I saw that you can also do the WNBA MyCareer in NBA 2K, which is you start off as what, like a good player here, like an international prospect. How did you guys decide on those two kind of starting points?

Ronnie 2K: I mean, it's trying to be authentic to the game, right? Like that's a lot of the ways the women start and continued their careers, so we just want to represent that the best we can.

TA: I did want to get your thoughts on some NBA teams because I know you're close with a lot of the players. First team though, Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker — last year's cover athlete — and Bradley Beal together on the same team. What do you think about them?

Ronnie 2K: NBA champions.

TA: Those are your champions for the year?

Ronnie 2K: Those are my champions. You jumped to the end, but yeah, I think they figure it out. The biggest thing is obviously everybody's talking about Bradley Beal joining that trio, but they also got deep. Like their bench, I mean, that was the problem. I mean, it wasn't like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were sleeping through the playoffs, like they just didn't have anything else. And so I think the changes they made, I mean, the interesting question is going to be, can Brad play point guard or can Devin step up and play point guard? And it's proven that those guys can and Bradley's really talented. So like James Harden obviously has played point guard in Houston. I think it's a similar situation. That's really the only question, I think, if there is much of one. So yeah, they're the champions in my mind.

TA: What about the Los Angeles Lakers? They signed Anthony Davis to an extension this offseason, brought back most of the guys from last year's roster, and added Gabe Vincent. But LeBron is another year older. What do you think about them?

Ronnie 2K: They have a lot more depth. They're better than last year. And look, like last year, they were very good. I think what's going to be tough for them is just like there are some younger teams that will probably stay the course for a whole season and be able to kind of stay healthy. And it's just, I think, you know what, like the secret to success for these teams is who's had continuity for a lot of seasons, right? Like, who's actually got to jell?

I mean, that's why the Warriors have been successful. Like, they play together a lot and have for years. And so like, I mean, that's really the key with the Suns, like, as well. Like, if Devin and KD and those guys get a lot of games together, I don't really see anybody beating them.

But the Lakers, I just don't think you can play 20 games together in the regular season and just turn it on. But they finally built that team right. Like, they have role players, they have shooters around Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Anthony Davis looks great. He looks like a complete beast. But it's just, can they stay healthy? I mean, they're older and Anthony Davis is not put together a full season in a few years. So I believe he can, I think he has it in him. But it's just, you know, the evidence has not matched up.

TA: Speaking of continuity, the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets have been together for a while. Finally got Jamal Murray back and we saw they won a championship. I think there were doubts about them last year because we hadn't seen them whole. And they didn't have that big name. What do you think about them last year and entering this year?

Ronnie 2K: I mean people sleep on Jamal Murray, first of all. Like last year at the beginning of the year, I called him — people had kind of forgotten about him — I'm like that's your Comeback Player of the Year. As soon as he comes back, like he's just so gifted, so talented, but he was kind of slept on because he was in the bubble his really exciting, first breakout year. And so I think people just kind of forgot. And so give him a full year. I mean, a lot of people forget that with Achilles or ACL injuries, like it takes them a while. Like it's not the first year you can play and you're fine, but like a full recovery, it takes like 18 to 24 months. That puts Jamal in a, you know, pretty good spot. I think he's going to have another monster year. I mean, they're going to be there right until the end as well. I just think Phoenix is a little bit better.

TA: The LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard came back from the torn ACL, looked like a monster. Russell Westbrook was a huge addition for them. What do you think about that addition of Westbrook? And then what do you look forward to this year with them?

Ronnie 2K: Well, let's not also sleep on Paul George, looks like another guy, a different guy as well. They're gonna be dangerous as well. I mean, I hate to say that all of these teams are going to be really good, but, you know, it's going to be continuity and how much they play. And the thing is, that team is probably up against the clock more than any other team. Like, I don't see them rolling this back again for, you know, NBA 2K25. It's gonna be a different roster. So it's now or never. And I think they're going to be a very, very good top-four seed for sure.

TA: And the Miami Heat is the last team I wanted to ask you about. Eastern Conference champions, in a lot of trade talks. What do you think about their run last year and what can they do this year?

Ronnie 2K: I mean, they are the wild card because of Damian Lillard, right? And like, they're a point guard short of being a championship team. Obviously, their year, their run last year was remarkable. Jimmy Butler really comes alive during the playoffs and when the big lights are shining down. So it's going to be fun to see them play, but I don't think they're the favorites in the East. I think that that probably goes to, this is going to surprise you, I think the favorites in the East is Boston, but I don't know. Like, there's their point guard short as well.

Paul George is gonna be a 2K GOAT by the time this #NBA2K24 cycle is done 🔥@Yg_Trece @PodcastPShow pic.twitter.com/pJapCH5uW3 — Kevin Cruz (@ron_bato) September 10, 2023

TA: So who's the best NBA 2K player among players right now?

Ronnie 2K: Well, I've always said it was Paul George. I feel like he's getting to play less because he's, you know, doing his podcast thing, which is, by the way, awesome. His podcast is so good… Yeah, I think his seat is kind of like starting to empty. I mean, Devin's definitely up there. Like, we got to see him play a lot last year and he won the ESPN Players Tournament. I would love to see a game between Devin Booker and Paul George. See that rivalry come to NBA 2K. That would be really, really fun.

TA: Yeah, they're not the best of friends.

Ronnie 2K: It'd be fun to watch them talk trash on NBA 2K.

TA: Any closing remarks you want to give?

Ronnie 2K: Yeah, I mean, obviously this is our 25th anniversary. It means a lot to the franchise. Our development team has put in so much work, but it really starts with the people that play our game and have supported us for 25 years. You know, I've had the great pleasure of being here almost 16 now. And so, you know, this one's a really special one, being the 25th anniversary and getting to celebrate Kobe and introduce crossplay and so much more. So like, it's a a jam-packed year. And you know, if you've been waiting to jump in, which there's very few of those because everybody loves 2K, this is definitely the year you don't want to miss out.

TA: That's crazy. So you've been with NBA 2K almost as long as Kevin Durant's been in the NBA.

Ronnie 2K: No, I know. It's kind of wild. I can let my career drive now. Like almost driving age. Earlier today, I don't know why, but somebody dug up this. If you go to NBA 2K's Twitter today, it is 15 years old, the Twitter. And that's because I started at like, six, seven months into my career. So we went back and looked at NBA 2K11. Like our celebrities had tweeted and it's like, Justin Bieber and Khloe Kardashian. I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.'

That was our first year with [Michae;] Jordan on the cover. And that's where we broke through. And you look at those tweets. And it's like, wow. But yeah, my career is a few months from being able to go get a driver's license, which is kind of funny.

TA: Incredible. Congrats and thank you as always Ronnie.