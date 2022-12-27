By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers were trailing the Detroit Pistons by 14 points with just three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Paul George and co., however, ended up forcing overtime and winning 142-131.

A collective effort from George and the Clippers saw the team stage a 16-2 run in the final three minutes of regulation to turn a 126-112 deficit into a 128-128 deadlock. LA then kept the momentum swinging in their favor in OT, with PG13 taking over and helping the team fire 11 unanswered points to seal the victory.

Comeback wins are no longer new for the Clippers, but that victory over the Pistons hits differently. After all, in the history of the NBA ever since the start of the play-by-play era (1996-97), there were only two prior instances when a team trailing by 14 or more points with three minutes left remaining in the game ended up winning. Overall, the record is 2-12,873, making the latest feat by LA just near impossible.

For good measure, the Clippers were 0-417 in those games prior to Monday’s epic comeback. The other two instances it happened were in 2020 in a game between the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves and in 1997 in a match between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.

The Clippers just never quit, and they have proven that time and time again. They have yet to be fully healthy, and when they do, the team will only be even more dangerous to face. Certainly, no one would want to face them in the playoffs.