Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George headlines what should be an interesting 2024 NBA free agency period. News broke that George opted out of his $48.8 million player option with the Clippers on Saturday. Thus, he can sign with any team willing to give him an offer of his liking. One team George is rumored to have discourse with is the Orlando Magic. Moreover, George made an attention-grabbing Paolo Banchero prediction on an episode of his podcast.

Paul George stirs Banchero, Magic buzz before NBA free agency

George praised Banchero amid his rapid ascent to stardom.

“I think who's shown that they're ready for that next jump [and] I think was a star [was] for sure Paolo,” George previously said on Podcast P, per Alex Kennedy. “He was a grown man. You've got to put shooters around him because his game is such a transition-[based game] and he's a force. He's great in transition, great in isolations, great at sizing dudes up and using his strength to get by and blow by.”

Furthermore, George was impressed with the way Banchero and the Magic competed during the 2023-24 season.

“Orlando surprised me. They're another young team [with] not a lot of expectations. When the young guys separate themselves and they look promising to lead an organization, that's one of the best things you can find. It's the most beautiful about his game,” George added. “When you see that the game is going to be in good hands when these young guys figure out that this is [their] time, I think that's what Paolo did and that's what he's doing in Orlando. Orlando definitely surprised me.”

The Magic finished the 2023-24 season with a 47-35 record and made the NBA Playoffs as a sixth seed. They impressively took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games before their final defeat. Paolo Banchero elevated his game to another level during the playoffs. After averaging 22.0 points per game during the regular season, Banchero lept to 27.0 per contest against the Cavs.

The young Magic team has the favor of Paul George. Will the veteran forward end up in Orlando by the end of the 2024 NBA free agency period?

Will Paul George leave the Clippers?

Analysts speculated for months how George would handle his impending free agency. He and the Clippers could not agree to a contract extension during the regular season. Thus, it was believed he would depart the team during the following summer. Nevertheless, George still plans to meet with the Clippers along with the Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

George previously stated that the “right style of basketball” was one of his priorities approaching free agency. Could his Paolo Banchero and Magic praise signal he likes the style they play with?

It would be hard to imagine George leaving Kawhi Leonard behind. Yet, the Clippers will have a plan to replace George's production if he leaves. The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during the regular season. George's final free agency destination will come to light after the period starts on June 30th.