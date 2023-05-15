A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

“That’s a bad shot.” This infamous Paul George quote still resonates with Oklahoma City Thunder fans some four years since Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard ended their season in the 2019 NBA Playoffs with a mind-blowing 35-foot three-pointer all over George. PG, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, took a lot of stick for his comments against Lillard’s game-winner, and at this point, there’s no denying that he still remembers that moment as clear as day.

On a recent episode of his podcast, George decided to relive that iconic moment — one that he ended up on the wrong side of. PG described how he was able to anticipate what Lillard was going to do, but that in the end, it didn’t even matter.

“That s**t was like a f**king Gatorade commercial,” George said as he recalled watching Lillard’s trey make its way to the bottom of the net.

"That sh*t was like a f*cking Gatorade commercial." Paul George and DeMar DeRozan revisit Damian Lillard's series-winning 3-pointer over the Thunder 🤣 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/VnURY3r6DP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 15, 2023

That shot still remains to be one of the most memorable game-winners in the NBA Playoffs, and unfortunately for George and the Thunder fans, it was without a doubt one of the most heartbreaking moments in franchise history.

Paul George is able to laugh and smile about it now, though, and he even addressed all the hate he got after his “bad shot” take:

“I was emotional at that time. I got killed in the media,” George said. “Dame say, ‘Aw, he hatin’.’ It was a bad shot but to his respect, a hell of a shooter. … It does suck to be on the bad side of such an iconic moment. Cause I be seeing that s**t in commercials, and I just be like, ‘Damn.'”

That’s all water under the bridge now, and Lillard himself has even forgiven George for his earlier comments. Nevertheless, it doesn’t make it any less painful for PG.