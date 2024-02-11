The LA Clippers came out on top of Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon thanks to Paul George's scoring performance.

The LA Clippers came out on top of Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon thanks to a high-scoring performance by Paul George.

George scored 33 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 14-of-24 shooting from the field, leading the Clippers to a 112-106 victory. Cade Cunningham played well for the Pistons, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists on 9-of-18 shooting from the field.

After the game, Cade Cunningham was asked about defending a player like Paul George, who went off for his highest scoring total in 25 days. George scored 38 points points in a home victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but has struggled with his shot since as he continued to navigate through his groin injury.

Cunningham was very complimentary of George despite the loss.

“He's a great player,” Cade Cunningham said after the win. “He's a great player. It wasn't his night in Detroit, it was Kawhi's night, so you knew he was gonna come at us. He's got all the tools, so you just gotta throw the book at him and try to be as solid as possible. But when you're guarding a guy like that, you're locked in because they could do something to you.”

Cade Cunningham on Paul George: "He's a great player… He's got all the tools, so you just gotta throw the book at him and try to be as solid as possible. But when you're guarding a guy like that, you're locked in cuz they could do something to you. I love challenges like that.… pic.twitter.com/syWoPo5CUR — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 11, 2024

Paul George had 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting through 3 quarters. It was trending towards one of his more efficient games over the last month, but the Clippers still needed more. Kawhi Leonard had 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting through three quarters of play, but the other seven Clippers combined for just 36 points on 12-of-29 shooting (41.3 percent).

George came through, pouring in 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.

“I love challenges like that,” Cunningham added of George. “I've always been a big fan of his game, so it's fun to get out and compete against him.”

Cade Cunningham finished the game a +2 in 35 minutes. His play, along with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, even had the Pistons up by 13 points in the third quarter as Clippers fans groaned at every loose ball rebound and transition bucket. Cunningham scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as he tried to get the Pistons over the hump.

Detroit may have walked away with a loss, but they earned the respect of yet another opponent this season with their gritty play.

“I love Cade’s game,” Paul George said of Cade Cunningham after the Clippers win. “He’s really good. He’s athletic. He’s strong. I think that’s really where he’s going to be a problem for many years to come. You talk about his size, his ball-handling ability, his play-making ability, and just how strong he is, and they got a strong nucleus of their core with him Duren, Ivey, the Thompson twin. They are going to be good when they figure it out playing together. But but I love his game. He’s competitive. I think he’s a great leader at such a young age already. He’s going to be good and I’m looking forward to watching his success throughout the season.”

Paul George is a big fan of Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons: “I love Cade’s game. He’s really good, he’s athletic, he’s strong. I think that’s really where he’s going to be a problem for many years to come. You talk about his size, his ball-handling ability, his… pic.twitter.com/OrrTgX7VXd — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 11, 2024

Cade Cunningham is continuing his career year, averaging 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 33.9 percent from three, and 85.9 percent from the free throw line.

Paul George, meanwhile, is averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists. and 1.6 steals per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.3 percent from three, and 90.8 percent from the free throw line.