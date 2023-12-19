Will they get to celebrate?

From James Harden's beginnings with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his prime with the Houston Rockets, and all the way to his current state with the Los Angeles Clippers, he has been a bucket. Early doubts kicked in when he first entered the Kawhi Leonard-led squad but their recent win over the Golden State Warriors proved otherwise. It was just unfortunate for Paul George that he could not celebrate Harden's 25,000th point, via Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Yeah, we didn’t necessarily celebrate either,” Paul George said in regret after James Harden led them to an insane win.

The bearded one for the Clippers started to blaze up the Warriors. He notched 28 points and made sure his scoring outburst was infectious. This led him to drop 15 dimes in this matchup as he got the big scoring mark. It was all rounded out by seven rebounds to close the curtains on a historic night.

Now, George along with the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers feel bad for not celebrating the big moment, “You know everybody congratulated him and was happy for him and proud of him…thinking of it now we should have had more of a moment, should’ve had the water, champagne, you know water shower in the locker room, we should’ve done something for him, thinking about it now.”

There will still be a lot of opportunities for Harden to celebrate with his teammates. But, 25,000 points is something different. Will they be able to celebrate it one way or another before the season wraps up?