From James Harden's beginnings with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his prime with the Houston Rockets, and all the way to his current state with the Los Angeles Clippers, he has been a bucket. Early doubts kicked in when he first entered the Kawhi Leonard-led squad but their recent win over the Golden State Warriors proved otherwise. It was just unfortunate for Paul George that he could not celebrate Harden's 25,000th point, via Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Yeah, we didn’t necessarily celebrate either,” Paul George said in regret after James Harden led them to an insane win.

The bearded one for the Clippers started to blaze up the Warriors. He notched 28 points and made sure his scoring outburst was infectious. This led him to drop 15 dimes in this matchup as he got the big scoring mark. It was all rounded out by seven rebounds to close the curtains on a historic night.

RECOMMENDED
James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George react to James Harden's 4th quarter vs. Pacers

Tomer Azarly ·

James Harden's 35-point explosion helped Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers beat a hot Indiana Pacers team.
Clippers: James Harden's bonkers explosion vs. Pacers has fans crying tears of joy

Christopher Smith ·

Draymond Green got advice from Paul Pierce.
Warriors: Paul Pierce has intriguing advice for Draymond Green on being physical

Nick Meyer ·

Now, George along with the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers feel bad for not celebrating the big moment, “You know everybody congratulated him and was happy for him and proud of him…thinking of it now we should have had more of a moment, should’ve had the water, champagne, you know water shower in the locker room, we should’ve done something for him, thinking about it now.”

There will still be a lot of opportunities for Harden to celebrate with his teammates. But, 25,000 points is something different. Will they be able to celebrate it one way or another before the season wraps up?