James Harden erupted in the 4th quarter as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George watched the Clippers win their 8th straight game against the Pacers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are officially streaking. Now winners of eight straight games, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden's team is the hottest in the league, holding the league's longest active winning streak.

Monday's 151-127 victory over the Indiana Pacers marked fourth highest scoring game in franchise history. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George got the team started off well, but it was made possible by James Harden's fourth quarter eruption.

Harden entered the fourth quarter with a modest 14 points and nine assists on 5-of-8 shooting. In 5 minutes and 51 seconds of playing time in the fourth, Harden scored 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, including 6-of-7 from three. He scored 18 straight points in a three minute span that had the Pacers crowd joining the Clippers bench in cheering on the incredible shot-making.

Harden put the game away for the Clippers, and even his own teammates took part in the fun.

“It was very entertaining,” Kawhi Leonard said after the game. “It was like I paid for some seats tonight. And I'm happy to be on this side of him being hot. Seen it a lot being on the opposing team, but tonight, it was amazing to watch.”

Kawhi Leonard on James Harden's 21-point 4th quarter: "It was very entertaining. It was like I paid for some seats tonight. And I'm happy to be on this side of him being hot. Seen it a lot being on the opposing team, but tonight, it was amazing to watch." — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 19, 2023

Paul George joined Kawhi Leonard in reminiscing on all the times he had to defend it. Now, it's another weapon in his team's arsenal.

“That's vintage,” Paul George added of James Harden. “That's vintage James right there. I remember the days of having to match up against that. Once he gets going, he's the best at creating space & creating off the dribble. Watching it on his side now, it's fun to watch.”

Paul George on James Harden's 21 point 4th: "That's vintage. That's vintage James right there. I remember the days of having to match up against that. Once he gets going, he's the best at creating space & creating off the dribble. Watching it on his side now, it's fun to watch." — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 19, 2023

The Clippers now fly to Dallas, where they'll take on long-time rival Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. It'll be the first half of a back-to-back set against the Mavs and Oklahoma City Thunder.