8-time All-Star Paul George doesn’t believe that the Los Angeles Clippers are the favorites to win a championship this season. They weren’t before the trade deadline, and they aren’t now either.

When asked about the state of the Western Conference by The Athletic’s Law Murray, George would say that “the West is the West. So, it’s going to be tough regardless. Before these trades we weren’t the favorites… After the trades, were still not the favorites.”

George is no stranger to postseason disappointments.

Despite playing in 108 playoff games, George has never been to the NBA Finals. So, his admission that the Clippers is more than a matter-of-fact statement. Through the prism of his experience, one can see how he views the roster following their trade deadline moves.

L.A. acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets, Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets, and Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets. However, they traded away guards Luke Kennard, John Wall and Reggie Jackson to get them.

Gordon and Hyland’s combined scoring average this season (25.2) is a bit better than Wall and Jackson’s (22.3). In a close game, especially a playoff game, that additional firepower truly matters. Plumlee, experienced and fundamentally sound, could play plenty of minutes for the Clippers.

At the end of the day though? Without acquiring a player of Kyrie Irving’s caliber, the Los Angeles Clippers may not even be favorites to reach the Conference Finals.

That doesn’t mean that they won’t get there of course. It just means that they have their work cut out for them. And that their stars need to stay healthy.