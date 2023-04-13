A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge recently hooked up for a little batting practice, with the reigning American League Most Valuable Player giving the Super Bowl champion some tips on how to make contact with the ball. Judge’s little lecture showed immediate results, with Kelce even hitting one out of the park.

Travis Kelce would later tweet an interesting suggestion about changing a particularly tradition in baseball.

“Mannnn they need to have a ceremonial “First Hit” to open a game instead of a first pitch… way more electric!! 😂😂

@TheJudge44 thanks for the pointers brotha!!,” Kelce said.

At 33 years old, it might be too late for Travis Kelce to be a two-sport star, but the door is not completely closed yet. He’s already built a successful football career that includes two Super Bowl wins and a boatload of receiving yards and touchdowns. So far in his NFL career, Travis Kelce has accumulated 10,344 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns on 814 receptions. In 2022, Kelce recorded 1,338 receiving yard and 12 touchdowns on 110 receptions. He also has an ongoing seven-season streak of at least 1,000 receiving yards, which is already a record for most such seasons by a tight end in NFL history.

Speaking of playing multiple sports, Aaron Judge know a thing or two about it, as he also played basketball and football competitively during his high school days.

At any rate, sports fans must still be glad that Travis Kelce and Aaron Judge picked the right sport to play professionally.