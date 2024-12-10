LOS ANGELES, CA — Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the Houston Rockets played their first game at the LA Clippers' all new Intuit Dome, with many folks coming away impressed.

Despite the losing their third game of the season against the Rockets, the Clippers drew praise from their players postgame.

The Rockets defeated the Clippers, 117-106, on Sunday night. Jalen Green led the way with 31 points and four rebounds on 9-of-20 shooting from the field with five three-pointers. Amen Thompson dropped 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the spot start for the injured Fred Van Vleet. Dillon Brooks was an all-around force, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocked shots.

After the contest, the Rockets expressed admiration for the new Stadium.

“I think it’s fire,” Rockets guard Jalen Green said of the Clippers' Intuit Dome. “It’s super futuristic. I was watching the, what's it called, the intros. The intro for the Clippers. It was crazy, the whole wrap around of the [Halo board]. It was fire. It looked like a 2K game or something.”

“I think it's nice,” Amen Thompson added. “It's crazy. I like the little Halo thing. It's fire. I didn't even notice the Wall. Guys we were 100 percent from free throws today with The Wall. Nah, I'm playing. I did notice it.”

Even the ever-serious Dillon Brooks took time after the victory to praise Steve Ballmer and the Clippers for the Intuit Dome.

“It's amazing,” Brooks said. “The locker room is great. They've got a lot of stuff for like cold tub, recovery, the way it's shaped, it looks great. It's like the newest, state of the art. I feel like it's a great place to play.”

Brooks even admitted he caught himself watching the Halo Board throughout out the game.

“Yeah, for sure. That's a great idea to have everybody be able to see the Megatron or whatever it's called, the Halo Board. It's real good for the crowd, the fans, so shoutout to [Steve] Ballmer for figuring that out and being about the people.”

The Wall, however, is something Brooks said wasn't anything new to him, although he did appreciate the effort.

“No, I'm used to that. In college, they've got that same thing in Arizona. It's a great idea. I guess you've got to see the stats and see if they've got the lowest opponent free throw percentage and see if it actually works.”

We did look it up.

So far this season, opponents are shooting just 72.8 percent from the free throw line against the LA Clippers inside Intuit Dome. That's the worst opponent's free throw percentage of any opposing road team in the NBA. The next closest team are the opposing teams at the Houston Rockets' Toyota Center, which shoot 74 percent from the free throw line.

It's tough to say whether the Wall is directly impacting opposing team's free throw shooting given teams switch sides at halftime. Still, it's notable that teams are shooting their worst from the line when they visit the Intuit Dome and LA Clippers.

The Clippers have played 17 home games thus far, so there will be many more opportunities to see how real the Wall's impact is.

Their next home game will be on January 16th against the Utah Jazz.