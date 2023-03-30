Russell Westbrook is not only coming off of his best game as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, but his highest scoring output since May of 2021. Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Westbrook had 36 points to go along with 10 assists, as well as going 5-5 from the three point line. After his performance, the NBA media owes an apology to Russell Westbrook, per ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins.

"We, the media, myself… We owe Russell Westbrook an apology."@KendrickPerkins made sure to give Russ his flowers 💐 pic.twitter.com/NMzNHOoxdE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 30, 2023

“I see a guy that is playing with passion, I see a guy that has something to prove, I see a guy that is on a mission, and I think we, the media, myself, we owe Russell Westbrook an apology. We all did [say something] when he didn’t take a lesser role with the Los Angeles Lakers, when we were on him about his career and changing his habits… He is proving the world wrong right now, and with Paul George being out, Russell Westbrook is on a mission.”

Perkins reflects on how much scrutiny Westbrook has been the subject of over the last few seasons, admirably including himself as a member of those who criticized the Clippers guard. He says an apology is owed because Westbrook stayed true to himself and now it is paying dividends for him and the Clippers.

The Clippers are currently without Paul George and were down Kawhi Leonard last night, so Westbrook was able to enter the spotlight. His performance did not disappoint and the NBA was reminded of how talented the future hall-of-famer is.

It is great to see Russell Westbrook get the flowers he deserves after some rough years in the public eye. Hopefully he can continue his hot play as the Clippers head for the postseason.