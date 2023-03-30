Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in danger of missing the playoffs, and for Kendrick Perkins, there is no more hope for the team this 2022-23 season.

With the Mavs’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday–coupled with a win by the Oklahoma City Thunder–Doncic and co. are now stuck at the 11th seed and one behind OKC with five games left. Making matters worse, their remaining contests aren’t easy at all, with four of them against teams that are also playing for the postseason or the Play-In.

Amid the Mavs’ disastrous run, Perkins didn’t hold back in mocking Dallas. He also sarcastically shared his “hope” that Kyrie Irving doesn’t leave them in the offseason. Kyrie is set to be a free agent after the campaign.

“The Mavs are down like a Honda Civic on 4 flats!!! They might as well start planning the exit meetings and planning their Vacation!!! Carry the hell on… Btw they better hope Kyrie don’t bounce on them this off-season!” Perkins shared.

To be fair to Kendrick Perkins, his comments are also probably what most frustrated Mavs fans are thinking. There’s just no chemistry and defense with the current roster, and even if they make the playoffs, many believe it’s unlikely they’ll be able to put up a good fight.

For what it’s worth, though, Luka Doncic is not giving up on the Mavs just yet. In his postgame presser, he emphasized they still have a chance and all they have to do is not waste it.

Sure enough it will be difficult for Dallas, but at least their superstar is staying optimistic amid the struggles.