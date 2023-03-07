The Los Angeles Clippers players were in attendance during Tuesday’s team event for the Intuit Dome. The Clippers’ new arena in Inglewood, California is currently under construction and Tuesday’s ceremonial event required the attendance of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and the rest of the squad. Unfortunately for Russ, it was he who drew the attention of the mean streets of Twitter.

The players were in full construction gear for the event, which also included hi-vis vests and hard hats. Social media showed no mercy for Westbrook as the keyboard warriors roasted him for his attire (h/t Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints):

Westbrick finally in the right job — ⁹⁹Txrret 🏴‍☠️ (@AbzSemtex) March 7, 2023

we know why you're posting this — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) March 7, 2023

LMAO the memes from this about to be insane 🤯🤝 — 🏆 (@Knicktopia) March 7, 2023

Westbrick building bricks — Jorgoat$ burner🐐🚀🦋 (36-29) (@jorgoat23better) March 7, 2023

RUSS SETTING HIMSELF UP LMFAOOO — Luiii 🫥 (@BarrettsGoat) March 7, 2023

Russ already in uniform pic.twitter.com/cw0HgPigsS — Alex 🇵🇭🏀(31-34)(Hopeful LAL Fan) (@Fire__Monkey23) March 7, 2023

The Westbrick jokes are already in full swing after Russ’ most recent appearance. NBA Twitter is already having a field day out of it, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this ends up as Westbrook’s latest meme. Savage.

For what it’s worth, though, Russell Westbrook has been playing quite well since joining the Clippers. In six games played thus far, the former league MVP is putting up averages of 15.3 points on 52.1 percent shooting (!), 4.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 31.6 minutes per game. LA finally won their first game with Russ in the lineup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, and Clippers fans will be hoping that this marks the start of a promising run in the new Russell Westbrook era.

LA will be back in action on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, and Clippers supporters are now looking forward to Russ finally moving on from the Westbrick curse.