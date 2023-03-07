Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers was not exactly a success. The new Los Angeles Clippers recruit did learn a thing or two from former teammate LeBron James, though, which apparently, also includes the act of having courtside fans ejected during games.

This is exactly what Westbrook did on Friday night as the Sacramento Kings hosted the Clippers at the Golden 1 Center. Russ clearly didn’t like what he was hearing from a couple of Kings fans sitting courtside, so he had them ejected:

Russell Westbrook was not having any of it 😤 (via watchthethrone916/ IG) pic.twitter.com/a5Beu7DUUU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

It is unclear what the fans said to Westbrook that had him ticked off, but it was enough for Russ to call the attention of game officials. According to reports, the two fans did get escorted out of the building, which is clearly a win for Russell Westbrook.

This isn’t the first time the Clippers veteran has been involved in fan altercations. He actually has a bit of a history of going at it with fans during games, and this was another incident that turned ugly. Westbrook is a very emotional player, and opposing fans do what they can to get on his nerve. They go overboard at times, though, and on Friday night, Russ just made an example of these two Kings supporters.

As for his basketball, Westbrook finally logged his first win as a Clipper on Sunday against a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies side. It was LA’s first win in six tries since they signed Russ. They’re back in action on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.