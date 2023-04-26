A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined still in Game 5, the Los Angeles Clippers hoped that Russell Westbrook would be able to sustain the form he had going into Tuesday night’s contest against the Phoenix Suns. Prior to that meeting, Westbrook scored 67 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field in Games 3 and 4. However, that simply did not turn out to be the case for Westbrook, as he threw one brick after another in the Clippers’ season-ending 136-130 loss to Devin Booker and company.

As expected, several Twitter users are finding the end of the Clippers’ season as the perfect time to gang up on Russell Westbrook.

“Westbrook nation we went to sleep the 13th seed, then the 4th seed and woke up in Cancún,” tweeted Lakers Empire.

One @FeelLikeDrew did not hold back about the former league MVP’s performance: “Westbrook is garbage man idc.”

“Soooo the Westbrook apologist what’s the excuse now? Did the lakers win the trade or did we really hold him back ? 😂😂🤣,” said

@Geno_TheBatosai.

Skip Bayless also joined the Russell Westbrook slander party with a venomous tweet: “Russell Westbrook’s Clippers stint ends with him going 3 for 18, 1 of 6 from 3, with 5 turnovers and 2 dangerous fouls, on KD and Biyombo. You Clippers fans want him back? Good luck with that.”

Russell Westbrook finished the Game 5 with just 14 points on 3-for-18 shooting from the field. He had eight assists but had five turnovers. He also went only 1-for-6 from behind the arc. He definitely struggled to make shots in Game 5, but the effort was definitely there for Westbrook, who was supposed to be the third wheel alongside George and Leonard but ended up with a ton to carry on his shoulders in the playoffs.