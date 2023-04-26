A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Russell Westbrook came into Tuesday’s Game 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns with a rather eye-opening pre-game outfit. It caught the attention of the NBA on TNT broadcast crew as the Los Angeles Clippers star decided to show off some skin as he headed into the arena. For Charles Barkley, though, it seems that he has a different kind of thirst for Russ’ hot bod.

As the crew was picking fun at Westbrook for opting to keep his shirt unbuttoned, Barkley came out with a hilarious confession about his desire for Westbrook’s body:

“If I had a body like that, I’d walk around naked,” Chuck said.

"If I had a body like that, I'd walk around naked." Charles Barkley on Russell Westbrook's pregame fit 😂 pic.twitter.com/kHEPuaRop0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To be fair, Russ had a pretty sexy outfit on for Game 5. Apparently, Charles Barkley fell into the thirst trap as he revealed his manly yearning to attain a body like that of Westbrook. At this point, however, I don’t think Chuck is going to be able to achieve this lofty goal.

All jokes aside, though, it is clear that Russell Westbrook is all business ahead of Game 5. He knows what’s at stake in this contest with the Clippers looking to starve off elimination. A loss for LA, however, means that it’s the end of the line for them.

Westbrook has been a revelation for the Clippers since he arrived in the mid-season, and there’s no better way to cement his early legacy with the franchise than by carrying this team with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out injured. Can Russ do it? We’ll find out soon.