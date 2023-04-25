Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

Game 5 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns is tonight. FanDuel and Bleacher Report put together an NBA same-game parlay that features the former dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, along with a few more names.

The story of the series has been the fact that Kawhi Leonard missed the last few games, and will also miss tonight’s action. He and Paul George are the heart and soul of this franchise and neither were a part of the most important games of the season.

Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul look to close out the series tonight in the desert. They are massive favorites at -12.5 and should get the job done to eliminate the Clippers. However, that won’t stop Russell Westbrook for putting on one last show tonight to potentially help win you the same-game parlay.

Here is the NBA same-game parlay for Game 5 in Phoenix

NBA Same-Game Parlay Odds: Clippers-Suns Game 5

Chris Paul 8+ assists

Devin Booker 25+ points

Russell Westbrook 8+ assists

Russell Westbrook 25+ points

Kevin Durant 2+ made threes

Devin Booker has been on a scoring tear since the playoffs started. The guard is averaging 34.8 points per game which is second to Jimmy Butler’s 36.5. If Jimmy Buckets didn’t drop a franchise playoff record of 53 points Monday night, then Booker would be the NBA’s leading scorer of the playoffs. There should be no reason he doesn’t score 25+ tonight as he has in every game this series.

CP3 is averaging 8.5 assists in four games in this series and has assisted at least eight buckets in three of the four games this series.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook battling it out against one another is what everyone came to see. They are both rising to the occasion. KD finished 3-4 from beyond the arc in Game 4 finishing with 31 points. Russ had a career night ending with 37 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 40 minutes to keep the Clippers in the game the entire way. Russ attempted 29 shots and they will need him to have another big night to have a chance.

This NBA same-game parlay adds up to +451 as of the time of publication.