Russell Westbrook hit two career milestones on Monday as the Clippers topped the Heat.

The spotlight has gotten away from Russell Westbrook in recent years, but the Los Angeles Clippers guard put himself in the top 25 on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Monday.

Westbrook scored eight points in a 121-104 Clippers win over the Miami Heat, passing Patrik Ewing to reach 25th on the list. He is less than 200 points away from hitting 25,000 for his NBA career.

Along with his move into the top 25, Westbrook is now the third player in league history to be top 25 in scoring and top 10 in assists. LeBron James and Oscar Robertson are the only players who match that criteria, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Westbrook is ninth on the all-time assists list right behind Robertson, though he won't catch the Hall of Fame guard this season as he's 575 assists shy of Robertson.

Another significant feat for Westbrook

Though his career has declined quicker than the other NBA stars in his era, this latest achievement further proves that Russell Westbrook belongs in the Hall of Fame with those same players. Being in the same boat as LeBron James and Oscar Robertson is never a bad thing for a player, especially when it's something as significant and rare as this.

This isn’t the first time Westbrook's name has been mentioned alongside Robertson's either. The two are the only players to average a triple-double in a full NBA season and Westbrook is the only one to do it multiple times. He also has the most triple-doubles in league history.

Say what you want about Russell Westbrook, but the numbers don’t lie. He still has more to accomplish before he hangs it up and he can only further solidify his Hall of Fame resume with each feat he reaches.