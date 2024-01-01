How does the OG Anunoby trade between the Knicks and Raptors change the hierarchy of the NBA?

Make sure to buckle up, because NBA trade season is upon us! There is usually at least one trade made in the league every season before New Year's Day. This year, OG Anunoby finds himself as the big name on the move. How this trade impacts the latest NBA Power Rankings is a big question for all of us to ponder.

Anunoby, who is highly regarded as one of the best two-way wings in the entire league, was on the New York Knicks' radar since last season's trade deadline. At the cost of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and the Detroit Pistons' 2024 second-round pick, the Knicks were able to land what could be a huge piece in their championship pursuit.

Not only will Anunoby make a difference for Tom Thibodeau on the defensive side of the floor, but he is an excellent shooter and a dangerous secondary scoring option. This season, Anunoby is averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting 37.4 percent from three-point range. The problem with acquiring the high-potential wing from the Toronto Raptors is that the Knicks had to forfeit a chunk of their offensive production.

While New York had been looking for more from him, Barrett averaged 18.2 points in 26 games for the Knicks this season. Still just 23 years old, Barrett could wind up thriving in Toronto, the city he was born in. The main reason for Barrett's departure from the Big Apple is due to the fact that he was never going to have the chance to grow into a star next to Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Instead, the Knicks now increase their defensive intensity and get a proven player with championship pedigree.

As for Quickley, while he showed a lot of promise with New York, a guard logjam helped keep his minutes down. With a new contract coming in the offseason, the Knicks decided to move on.

Given how tight things are in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are going to be in contention to make the playoffs and possibly host a first-round series this season. Anunoby will definitely help them along the way.

As the Knicks look to trend up the NBA Power Rankings, plenty of teams continue to assert their dominance. The Boston Celtics have won five straight games, the longest active win streak in the league, and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off wins over the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Oh, and the Detroit Pistons snapped their historic 28-game losing streak.

It is time for 2024, a year that will be filled with excitement and plenty of movement in the NBA Power Rankings.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

1. Boston Celtics (-)

2023-24 Record: 26-6, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (1/2), vs UTA (1/5), at IND (1/6)

The Celtics lost just two games in the month of December, one of which was an overtime loss on the road against the Golden State Warriors. This team continues to grow offensively, with their unsung hero to this point being Derrick White. From his high-level play on defense to his three-point shooting abilities to his playmaking abilities as a facilitator, White has been playing like an All-Star this season.

“I didn't realize how good D-White was,” Kristaps Porzingis said recently. “He's kind of under the radar a little bit, but he's special — the way he plays, how 90-plus percent of the time he makes the right play all the time.”

Boston put a bow on 2023 with a victory on New Year's Eve against the San Antonio Spurs and holds a 26-6 record this season, the best in the NBA. Unless they find themselves on a big losing streak, which seems unlikely, the Celtics will remain at the top of the NBA Power Rankings.

2023-24 Record: 24-8, Upcoming schedule: vs IND (1/1), at IND (1/3), at SAS (1/4), at HOU (1/6)

After defeating the Knicks by 19 points before Christmas, the Milwaukee Bucks lost by seven points in their Christmas Day matchup in New York. The NBA can be weird like this, but the Bucks are still one of the best teams in the league because their offense is really starting to click.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to record 30-point games with ease, and Malik Beasley has been fantastic from three-point range. So far this season, Beasley ranks fourth in 3-point shooting percentage and 18th in triples made. Beasley is the exact type of player Milwaukee was lacking last season, one who can be a scoring threat off the ball alongside Giannis.

Milwaukee has two games that are must-see entering the new year, as they are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in back-to-back games. Why are these games significant? Well, these two teams don't like one another and the whole debacle involving Antetokounmpo getting the game ball after scoring a career-high 64 points happened the last time these two teams met.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (+3)

2023-24 Record: 22-9, Upcoming schedule: vs BOS (1/2), at ATL (1/3), at BKN (1/5)

Is it time to start calling the Oklahoma City Thunder the best team in the Western Conference? At 22-9 on the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put together an MVP resume with one of the youngest teams in the league. The Thunder are legit and their wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and on the road against the Denver Nuggets proves this. It appears as if SGA's recent play has caught the attention of a two-time MVP.

“He’s a problem in this league. The good thing about him is he wants to win,” Nikola Jokic said of Gilgeous-Alexander. “He doesn’t care about numbers. He wants to win, and I think that’s the best thing about him.”

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded at least 30 points in all but three December games.. Overall, he has dropped 30 points in 22 games this season, the second-most in the league behind only Luka Doncic's 23 games. Buy stock in the Thunder now, because this is the best team in the West.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves (-2)

2023-24 Record: 24-7, Upcoming schedule: at NYK (1/1), vs. NOP (1/3), at HOU (1/5), at DAL (1/7)

Another great team in the West is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Led by Anthony Edwards, who has been having yet another All-Star season, the Timberwolves have been dominant against the Western Conference this season. Just this past week, Minnesota took down the likes of the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers.

While they are fantastic on defense, the Timberwolves still have a lot of questions marks on offense, especially when you look at their secondary unit. Edwards is not going to be able to carry this team on his own, which is why the Wolves really need to find a spark outside of their starting rotation.

5. Denver Nuggets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 23-11, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (1/1), at GSW (1/4), vs. ORL (1/5), vs. DET (1/7)

A loss at home to the Thunder snapped the Nuggets' six-game win streak. Although he has not been putting up his usual numbers, Nikola Jokic has continued to add to his argument to be this year's MVP. Recently, Jokic recorded a “perfect game,” finishing with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists on 11-of-11 shooting from the floor, 1-of-1 from deep, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nuggets are rolling right now and will be getting Aaron Gordon back. Gordon suffered lacerations to his right hand and face on Christmas Day as a result of a dog bite and ended up having 21 stitches. Gordon said he should be good to go to start the new year.

Denver will begin the new year with a somewhat calm schedule, especially since they should have no problems handling the Charlotte Hornets or Detroit Pistons. The defending champions are still one of the best in the NBA Power Rankings.

2023-24 Record: 22-10, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (1/2), vs. NYK (1/5), vs. UTA (1/6)

Joel Embiid has missed the last four games for the Philadelphia 76ers as a result of an ankle sprain. Despite going 2-2 this past week without their MVP favorite, the Sixers still find themselves near the top of the NBA Power Rankings. Philadelphia showed a lot of fight and still has a lot of firepower on offense with Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Regarding Embiid and his status, there doesn't appear to be a clear picture painted for when he will be ready to come back. Already missing seven games so far this season, Embiid will be ineligible to win the MVP award this season should he miss 11 more games.

2023-24 Record: 19-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (1/1), at PHX (1/3), at NOP (1/5), at LAL (1/7)

From a team on the verge of collapse to losing just two games in the month of December, the Los Angeles Clippers have reinvented their image across the NBA. James Harden is finally fitting in with his new team and Los Angeles has looked a lot better defensively.

While Kawhi Leonard has missed a chunk of recent games due to a hip injury, the Clippers have continued to find ways to win games through their stars. Ivica Zubac has also been having arguably his best season with the Clippers. The big man has recorded three straight double-doubles and has finally given the Clippers an identity in the paint.

Los Angeles has a huge opportunity to continue rising up the NBA Power Rankings entering the new year with matchups against the Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and New Orleans Pelicans.

8. Miami Heat (+4)

2023-24 Record: 19-13, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (1/1), at LAL (1/3), at PHX (1/5)

There are still a lot of unknowns that surround the Miami Heat. Outside of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Jimmy Butler, this team doesn't really have consistent scoring options they can lean on. However, the Heat are still a strong defensive team. Perhaps they don't need other consistent scorers if they are holding their opponents to low scoring totals.

As crazy as it may sound, the Heat are 19-13 on the season and continue to pick up some impressive victories over the likes of the Sixers and Warriors.

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has put his name in the running for Rookie of the Year. We will have a chance to learn more about Jaquez and the Heat entering 2024, as they conclude their recent West Coast road trip in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

9. Orlando Magic (-)

2023-24 Record: 19-13, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (1/2), at SAC (1/3), at DEN (1/5), vs. ATL (1/7)

After beginning the season 16-7, the Orlando Magic have settled down a little bit and come back down to earth. Still, this young Magic team has been very impressive with their defensive tenacity every single night. The improvements Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero have made in their games are also very impressive.

The Magic are one of those teams that is hard to project the rest of the season simply because we haven't seen enough of them yet. This is still a young group learning each and every day, plus they have gone 2-4 against the three teams ranked ahead of them in the conference.

Jamahl Mosley deserves all the Coach of the Year praise coming his way right now because nobody expected Orlando to be in contention at the top of the Eastern Conference at this point in the season. The Magic are ahead of schedule right now, which is why they could look to upgrade some of the talent around Wagner and Banchero at the trade deadline.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers (+5)

2023-24 Record: 18-14, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (1/1), vs. WAS (1/3), vs. WAS (1/5), vs. SAS (1/7)

Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are both out indefinitely for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell has missed four of the Cavs' last five games. Although Cleveland has had a lot of lineup concerns as of late, the Cavs have managed to win games.

Cleveland has proven to be one of the deepest teams in the league with what they achieved this past week. Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro, and Caris LeVert may not be household names, yet they know their roles on the Cavs and play them to perfection.

Looking at their upcoming schedule, it's clear to see that the Cavs are about to rise in the NBA Power Rankings once again. In fact, there is no reason why Cleveland shouldn't go 4-0 this upcoming week with games against bottom-tiered teams in the league.

11. Sacramento Kings (-1)

2023-24 Record: 19-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (1/2), vs. ORL (1/3), vs. TOR (1/5), vs. NOP (1/7)

Every single time the Sacramento Kings pick up a big win and take a step forward, they wind up losing a game where they were projected to win by a few possessions. Once again, inconsistencies cloud the Kings and their ability to truly be a force at the top of the Western Conference.

Kevin Huerter has really struggled to find his footing this season, Keegan Murray's opportunities to score have been all over the place, and outside of Malik Monk, there is not much scoring talent on Sacramento's bench. The key to the Kings becoming elite lies on the defensive side of the court, an idea head coach Mike Brown continues to preach.

Until this team proves they are capable of making stops on defense, it's hard to truly call them one of the best teams in the NBA Power Rankings despite being right outside of the top 10.

12. New York Knicks (-4)

2023-24 Record: 17-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (1/1), vs. CHI (1/3), at PHI (1/5), at WAS (1/6)

The Knicks made headlines this past week when they traded for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Anunoby will immediately give this team a boost on defense, making them an even tougher team to score against.

However, losing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley is going to have an impact on the Knicks and their offensive production. Quickley was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate and Barrett had been New York's third-best scorer outside of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. This trade is going to put pressure of Donte DiVincenzo and Quentin Grimes as three-point shooting weapons around the stars on this roster.

Trading for Anunoby is a big move for the Knicks to make. At the same time, this is not going to be the Knicks' only move this season. New York is still in a position where they can pursue other talents, which is why we should keep an eye on Dejounte Murray and the struggling Atlanta Hawks. Murray may be the final piece to the Knicks' championship puzzle.

While New York drops in these NBA Power Rankings thanks to some struggles to finish off 2023, they could be on the rise soon.

13. Dallas Mavericks (-)

2023-24 Record: 19-14, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (1/1), vs. POR (1/3), vs. POR (1/5), vs. MIN (1/7)

How good is Luka Doncic? Every single game Doncic plays, it seems like he is making some type of new history that puts his name alongside the best to ever step foot in the NBA. Luka is still very much alive in the MVP conversations this season due to the fact he is single-handedly winning games for the Dallas Mavericks with Kyrie Irving sidelined.

This past week, Doncic averaged 42.7 points, 10.3 assists, and 7.0 rebounds in three total games. Even though they lost games to the Cavs and Timberwolves (this game was without Doncic), Doncic was able to record 50 points and 39 points in wins over the Suns and Warriors, respectively. Both of these wins also came on the road.

Dallas is one of those teams that strictly plays through their star player. This works when Doncic is healthy, but will this be the case all season long? At some point, Luka is going to get worn down playing upwards of 40 minutes a game, which is why they really need Irving back sooner than later.

14. New Orleans Pelicans (-3)

2023-24 Record: 19-14, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (1/2), at MIN (1/3), vs. LAC (1/5), at SAC (1/7)

The Pelicans are much better than their 18-14 record suggests. Honestly, this team is probably one of the four best in the Western Conference right now.

New Orleans has gone 7-3 since getting blasted by the Lakers during the in-season tournament, but these three losses should've been wins. The Pels lost by two at home to the Memphis Grizzlies on a buzzer-beater by Ja Morant and then lost by two points in the final seconds against the Houston Rockets. On Tuesday night, the Pelicans once again lost to the Grizzlies, this time by one point in overtime.

With a ton of offensive talent and depth, the Pelicans should be on a nine-game win streak right now. This is a team on the rise in the West, and they are playing a terrific brand of basketball. Keep an eye on the Pelicans rising up the NBA Power Rankings over the next few weeks despite their slight fall this past week as a result of weird losses.

15. Indiana Pacers (+5)

2023-24 Record: 17-14, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (1/1), vs. MIL (1/3), vs. ATL (1/5), vs. BOS (1/6)

Are the Indiana Pacers finally out of their recent funk? Well, it seems like Tyrese Haliburton surely is, as the soon to be two-time All-Star point guard has been sensational over his last two games.

In a 16-point victory over Chicago, Haliburton recorded 21 points and 20 assists while turning the ball over zero times. The young star then followed up this performance with 22 points, 23 assists, and just two turnovers in a 14-point victory over New York. Haliburton joined John Stockton and Magic Johnson as the only other players in NBA history to record back-to-back 20-point, 20-assist games.

Haliburton and the Pacers are rolling right now, and they are still the top-ranked offensive team in the NBA. As long as they have their point guard on the floor, Indiana has proven that they can beat any other squad.

16. Los Angeles Lakers (-)

2023-24 Record: 17-17, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (1/3), vs. MEM (1/5), vs. LAC (1/7)

The Lakers found themselves part of a controversy on LeBron James' 39th birthday. This past Saturday against the Timberwolves, James and the Lakers mounted a comeback on the road against the best team in the conference. With 3.1 seconds remaining, it appeared as if LeBron hit a game-tying triple, but the referees ruled that his foot was on the line both in live time and after review.

After watching this play and zooming in over 100 times, it's still hard to tell whether or not James' foot/toe was actually on or behind the three-point line. Nonetheless, the Lakers went on to lose and are now 17-17 on the season after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament just a few weeks ago.

Change is coming for the Lakers. Sunday night was a perfect example as to why this team needs change: Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and LeBron combined for 74 of the team's 109 total points in a 20-point road loss to the Pelicans. Rob Pelinka and this Lakers front office are going to be aggressive over the next several weeks leading up to the trade deadline. Another losing week would result in the Lakers falling back down the NBA Power Rankings.

17. Phoenix Suns (+2)

2023-24 Record: 17-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (1/1), vs. LAC (1/3), vs. MIA (1/5), vs. MEM (1/7)

Bradley Beal is finally back for the Phoenix Suns. How this impacts the team moving forward is yet to be known. A win over the Hornets doesn't really say much, nor does a win against the Magic on New Year's Eve. Even though the Magic are a really solid team, it was New Year's Eve and neither team really wanted to be playing.

The Suns still have a lot to figure out pertaining to their offensive identity, because standing around and letting both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant play in isolation will only win so many games. The fact of the matter is that the Suns are not the brute force we expected them to be when the season began. Moving forward, Phoenix has plenty of time to change this assessment.

With their three stars healthy, the Suns have the capability to rattle off four straight wins this upcoming week and move up the NBA Power Rankings in a similar way that the Clippers did over the last few weeks. Until they prove to be strong on both sides of the ball though, it's hard to trust the Suns right now.

18. Houston Rockets (-4)

2023-24 Record: 15-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (1/1), vs. BKN (1/3), vs. MIN (1/5), vs. MIL (1/6)

The one word that describes the Houston Rockets this season is “streaks.”

After starting the year on a losing streak, the Rockets then started a win streak, only to follow that up with another losing streak. This trend has continued and a two-game win streak has turned into a three-game losing streak once again. The problem with Houston is that they win against good teams and lose to bad teams based on the standings.

The Rockets have a chance to be a really good team this season, but their offense remain in question because of Jalen Green's struggles. Green has not been involved as much as he should be, and it appears as if Ime Udoka may be losing confidence in his young guard. Cpould this lead to a surprising trade in Houston?

19. Golden State Warriors (-2)

2023-24 Record: 15-17, Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (1/2), vs. DEN (1/4), vs. DET (1/5), vs. TOR (1/7)

The Golden State Warriors won five straight games and appeared to be solving some of their offensive woes. Now, the Warriors have lost three straight games once again and we are back at square one with this group. The Warriors enter 2024 with a 15-17 record, drawing a cause for concern about how long the front office can let their losing ways last.

Klay Thompson has been having his worst season in a Warriors uniform and Andrew Wiggins has regressed to the point where Golden State is utilizing him in a limited role off the bench. Once the league's best offensive team and one that instilled fear in everyone else, the Warriors are quickly turning into a team everyone wants to play because they are extremely susceptible to losing.

Aside from needing to make a trade to switch things up on their roster, the Warriors simply need to stop living in the past. This is a new team with new players in a different era of the NBA. What worked in 2015, 2017, and 2018 no longer works, which is why Steve Kerr and his coaching staff really need to do a lot of work in order to change this team's recent misfortunes. At the end of the day, everything comes down to this roster's willingness to compete and switch their roles.

At this time, the Warriors won't find themselves favored over many teams ranked above them in these NBA Power Rankings.

20. Brooklyn Nets (-2)

2023-24 Record: 15-18, Upcoming schedule: at NOP (1/2), at HOU (1/3), vs. OKC (1/5), vs. POR (1/7)

Much like the Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets have lost games they really should have won. This was true over the last week, as the Nets fell to the Washington Wizards and almost lost on the road to the Detroit Pistons.

The Nets can turn things around in the new year and really become a solid team in the Eastern Conference. However, Brooklyn still has some gaps to fill regarding the roles on their team. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale are just veteran fillers right now who could potentially be moved for value. The same can be said for Spencer Dinwiddie with the emergence of Cam Thomas.

Whether or not the Nets can make it back to the playoffs revolves around their ability to close games, as Brooklyn has seemed to slow down when it matters most in games this season.

21. Chicago Bulls (+1)

2023-24 Record: 15-19, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (1/2), at NYK (1/3), vs. CHA (1/5)

It has become very clear that Zach LaVine is no longer needed in Chicago. After beginning the season with a 5-14 record, the Bulls went 9-5 in December without LaVine and also won the last game of November without him.

Coby White is starting to grow into the high-level scoring machine the Bulls thought he could be and Patrick Williams has even put together some great games. Now just four games below .500 on the season, it's not crazy to say that Chicago can fight for a playoff spot.

Still, the Bulls have a lot of work to do in order to repair their broken image.

22. Utah Jazz (+2)

2023-24 Record: 14-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (1/1), vs. DET (1/3), at BOS (1/5), at PHI (1/6)

Much like the Bulls, the Utah Jazz are beginning to slightly move up the NBA Power Rankings as they continue to find their identity. The Jazz have won four of their last five games and have done so while finally getting their main rotation healthy.

Basically at full-strength, the Jazz are proving to be a really solid offensive team that can find production outside of just Lauri Markkanen. A lot of this extra production has come form Collin Sexton, who has made the most of his opportunity to prove himself in the team's starting lineup.

The Jazz now have a chance to show what they can do with key matchups against the Mavs, Celtics, and Sixers this upcoming week.

23. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2023-24 Record: 10-22, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (1/2), vs. TOR (1/3), at LAL (1/5), at PHX (1/7)

Ja Morant's return to the Grizzlies has seemed to have a very positive impact. Still, this team has a lot of work to do, and recent losses to the Nuggets and Clippers did not help the Grizzlies make up some ground in the Western Conference standings.

The key for Memphis to really become a threat again not only lies in Morant's ability to remain on the floor, but the Grizzlies finding success on defense with the last two Defensive Players of the Year. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart must step up and lead for this team if Memphis is to turn things around.

Until this happens, the Grizzlies will be a team you see on highlights because of what Morant and Desmond Bane do. Outside of these two, not much stands out in Memphis right now.

24. Atlanta Hawks (-1)

2023-24 Record: 13-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (1/3), at IND (1/5), at ORL (1/7)

The clock is ticking for the Atlanta Hawks. As the Hawks continue to trend down the NBA Power Rankings, teams around the league are eyeing them as a potential trade candidate. Trae Young is not going anywhere, but Dejounte Murray has suddenly become one of the hottest names on the trade block.

There is a significant belief around the league right now that the Hawks are going to get involved in trades over the next few weeks, which is why Murray could be on the move. What Atlanta looks for in trades remains the key question, as their 13-19 record puts them in a position to both buy and sell players at the trade deadline.

The Hawks are by no means a bad team, especially since they have played in a lot of close games this season. However, there is not a lot of talent on this team that can take over a game. This is the main reason why the Hawks are near the bottom of the East.

25. Portland Trail Blazers (+2)

2023-24 Record: 9-22, Upcoming schedule: at PHX (1/1), at DAL (1/3), at DAL (1/5), at BKN (1/7)

Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant are two veterans who deserve to be on winning teams, yet they are stuck with a ton of youthful players on the Portland Trail Blazers. At least they are making a lot of money to be this team's babysitters.

It is great to see the Portland Trail Blazers step up their intensity in recent games and even pull off an upset over the Kings. Nonetheless, this team is still going to finish with under 30 wins and enter another offseason scratching their heads. There is no path forward for the Blazers right now, especially since it never appears as if they have a plan entering every game.

Chauncey Billups has his work cut out for him right now, especially if he wants to be the coach of the future in Portland.

26. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2023-24 Record: 12-20, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (1/1), at MEM (1/3), at SAC (1/5), at GSW (1/7)

Are the Raptors going to take a step backwards or will they look to add talent to their roster? It seems like we finally have an answers to this question, as Masai Ujiri and the Raptors are retooling their roster after trading OG Anunoby to the Knicks.

Now, the question marks surround Pascal Siakam and whether or not he will be on the move. Siakam and the Raptors have not made any progress in contract extension talks, which is why the belief around the league is that the All-Star big man will be on the move.

Siakam being traded would push Toronto into a new era, one that is ruled by dynamic scorers in Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley.

27. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 7-23, Upcoming schedule: at DEN (1/1), at SAC (1/2), at CHI (1/5)

The Charlotte Hornets need LaMelo Ball back if they are to make anything of the 2023-24 season. Even with Ball back, are the Hornets that much better of a team than they are right now?

Terry Rozier has been excellent in Ball's absence and Miles Bridges continues to see his role on offense expand given the Hornets' injuries. Over the last few weeks, these two have been the Hornets' only scoring options, as Gordon Hayward is now on the injury report.

The Pistons owned the longest losing streak in the league at 28 games, but after they defeated the Raptors, it is Charlotte who now wears the crown with a 10-game losing streak.

28. Washington Wizards (+1)

2023-24 Record: 6-26, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (1/3), at CLE (1/5), vs. NYK (1/6)

Kyle Kuzma recent took to social media to poke fun at the Pistons for their historic losing streak by saying, “At this point it's like ‘dont be that team.'”

Does Kuzma know his team's record right now? The Wizards only have three more wins than Detroit, so maybe he shouldn't be saying any of this!

The Wizards are horrendous on offense and defense. If you are looking to pad your offensive stats, you can surely do so against the Wizards. Washington is facing yet another losing week ahead with a matchup against the Pistons coming up in the middle of January. It would surely be interesting to hear what Kuzma would say if his team lost to Detroit.

29. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2023-24 Record: 5-27, Upcoming schedule: at MEM (1/2), vs. MIL (1/4), at CLE (1/7)

Victor Wembanyama is 19 years old and having some sensational performances. However, a recent freak injury has the Spurs being extra cautious about Wemby's health. It looks like he might not play back-to-backs moving forward for a wile.

Outside of Wemby, there is not much to like about Gregg Popovich's squad. In their last game of 2023, they lost by 33 points at home to Boston.

The Spurs have five wins this season. By the end of January, they may add one or two wins to this total. Many didn't think it was possible, but the Spurs have actually become a worse team over the course of their multi-year rebuild.

30. Detroit Pistons (-)

2023-24 Record: 3-29, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (1/1), at UTA (1/3), at GSW (1/5), at DEN (1/7)

It has finally happened. Sound the alarms and start up the fryer at Wingstop because the Detroit Pistons have won a game!

What the Pistons achieved during their 28-game losing streak is not only depressing and horrendous, but it's actually quite impressive that they lost this many games in a row. If Detroit had not defeated Toronto recently, this losing streak would have extended past 30 games.

Now, the Pistons find themselves in uncharted territory after winning a game. This new feeling isn't going to last long, especially since the Pistons will likely begin another losing skid, starting with a game in Houston on New Year's Day.

The No. 30 spot in the NBA Power Rankings will belong to the Pistons for the rest of the season barring some amazing, mind-blowing win streak.