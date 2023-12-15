Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn't help but be impressed by Clippers star James Harden's big night.

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers got the better of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, a night that saw The Beard make history.

The Clippers defeated the Warriors in Los Angeles, 121-113. It was LA's sixth consecutive win, extending the league's longest active winning streak. Meanwhile, the Warriors have lost three straight and six consecutive on the road as they try to navigate life without star forward Draymond Green.

In the win, Clippers star James Harden went for 28 points, seven rebounds, 15 assists, and four blocked shots. It's only the second time in NBA history a player recorded that stat line, with the first belonging to LeBron James in 2010.

Harden also eclipsed 25,000 career point in the third quarter, so the game ball absolutely went to the Clippers star.

With this basket, James Harden reaches 25,000 career points. He’s the 24th player in NBA history to reach 25K points pic.twitter.com/9kXN3pQqHB — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 15, 2023

Stephen Curry has nothing but ‘respect' for James Harden

“Ultimate respect [for him],” Stephen Curry said of James Harden. “We're in the same draft class. A lot of battles back and forth and the fact that we're still doing it. We don't spend much time together off the court, but there's always that smile when I see a guy like that because I know, we both know, how much it takes to perform at the level that we've been at for so long and none of us wanna see it kinda go away.

James Harden and Stephen Curry played their 56th game against one another, including for a 36th time during the regular season. Harden has the leg up during the regular season with a 20-16 win-loss record against Curry, but Steph has won 14 of the 20 playoff matchups.

“All those milestones, they're reminders of how dope it is to do what we get to do and at the level that we've been doing it,” Stephen Curry added. “When I actually heard it during the game, I actually took a second and was cool to reflect on the journey, but still wanna go out there and beat him. He still wants to beat me and until it's all said and done, that's the competition.”

James Harden focused more on Clippers winning

James Harden, fresh off his historic performance, says he doesn't care about the feat. At least not at this moment.

“The win [is most important],” Harden explained. “It doesn't matter if I get 10 points tonight. Winning is the key. The stats and everything, I've done a lot of different things. Accomplished a lot of different individual stats. To me, it's about winning, about building chemistry throughout the team. To get better as a unit. I think tonight was another step forward for us as a unit.

“Once it's all said and done, I'll definitely sit back and kind of, you know, have an overall picture of what I did I accomplish, you know what mean. But now, I'm just in a moment, you know what I mean?”

In their 36 regular-season head-to-head games, Stephen Curry is averaging 24.4 points 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. In those same matchups, James Harden averages 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Harden and the Clippers improved to 14-10 with the win and have one final home game against the New York Knicks on this four-game homestand. The Warriors will return home to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening as they continue reeling amid plenty of drama.