Tyronn Lue has multiple years remaining on his contract as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Recent rumors that Lue could opt to entirely leave the Clippers have been shut down, reports HoopsHype per league sources.

Lue and the Clippers are currently 39-35 and fifth in the Western Conference standings. With the recent injury to Paul George, it looks unlikely that the Clippers come away with their first NBA championship this season.

Another disappointing season for this current era of the Clippers could indicate a future shakeup within the organization. They are already moving to a new arena, so some new faces would align with a fresh start.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, there are currently no plans for any significant changes. Tyronn Lue is slated to continue coaching the Clippers and the team will still be led by Kawhi Leonard and George once they arrive at the Intuit Dome.

Within the organization, there is still hope for a return by George this season. If he is able to make it back by the playoffs, the duo of him and Leonard will always keep them in title contention. When the two decided to team up in Los Angeles, NBA media and fans alike tabbed them as a championship tandem immediately.

For now, the Clippers will look to maintain or rise within the standings ahead of the playoffs. Leonard will lead them on the court and Lue will continue his role on the sidelines. Regardless of the outcome this season, Lue looks to still be the long-term head coach for the Clippers.