ESPN's Brian Windhorst reacts to the news of James Harden being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers by saying he's “undefeated” in deciding what team he wants to go to.

On the show “NBA Today,” Windhorst stated Tuesday that Harden got exactly what he wanted out of the 76ers and it wasn't the first time this process has happened. The news of the trade to the Clippers was broken overnight by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“This is James Harden getting what he wanted. He's undefeated and I'm going to even go back when he got traded from the [Oklahoma City] Thunder and he got his max contract with the [Houston] Rockets,” Windhorst said. “He's undefeated in four trades in his career.”

“When James Harden’s career is over, he should open up a consultancy where he advises players on how to get traded because he’s untouchable.” Windy believes that Harden won the trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/lcFo02up8y — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2023

Subsequently, Windhorst further claimed that Harden at the end of his basketball career should have a business that helps younger players in how to get traded from teams. Afterwards, he claimed that the point he made is not being facetious.

“I'm serious, when James Harden's career is over, he should open up a consultancy where he advises players on how to get traded because he’s untouchable,” Windhorst said. “And I'm not saying this tongue in cheek, he gets exactly what he wants, when he wants, under his terms. Victory today for James Harden.”

As Windhorst talked about, it isn't the first go-around for Harden in terms of trades as he's been a part of four teams not including the Clippers. With the news, he'll join the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and former teammate of the Thunder and Rockets Russell Westbrook as he looks to capture an NBA Championship.