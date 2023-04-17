Paul George’s favorite playoff win came for the Los Angeles Clippers — but it was without co-star Kawhi Leonard.

Although the Clippers managed to tie the series up at 2-2 from 2-0 down, Leonard injured the ACL in his right knee during Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal against the Utah Jazz during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Leonard would not only miss the rest of the playoffs, but the entire 2021-22 campaign as well, but nobody knew the true extent of his injury at the time.

Despite that, many ruled the Clippers and their chances of making it to a first-ever Western Conference Finals out. Of course, George and the rest of the team would not only earn a huge Game 5 win in Utah, but would close the series out in Game 6.

George notably scored 37 points and 28 points in those games respectively and given the overall circumstances, the Jazz series is his favorite win in the playoffs so far.

“I think my favorite win was getting past Utah when Kawhi [Leonard] went down,” George said on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I think that was my favorite win. Getting over the hump and getting to the Western Conference Finals. At that point they ruled us out. ‘Kawhi’s hurt, Kawhi’s done.’ We didn’t know the timetable of his injury or when he would come back. It was fresh. They didn’t expect us to get out of that at that point.

“So, for us, that team rallied together and we rallied so well. It was just a beautiful thing how we just collectively came together and got past Utah and ended up playing Phoenix.”

George and the Clippers played well against the Phoenix Suns during the Western Conference Finals, but were ultimately defeated in six games.

Now it’s Leonard’s turn — playing in his first playoffs since that injury against Utah — to help the Clippers get past the Suns without an injured George and so far, things are going as planned.