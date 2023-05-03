Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Clippers finished yet another disappointing season of the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard era. Forced out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs due to injury, George and Leonard watched from the sidelines as the Clippers lost four out of five to the Phoenix Suns in the first round. George was already out for the series, but losing Leonard to a torn meniscus in Game 2 was a crushing blow. It wasn’t known to be that serious at the time, but confirmation after the series revealed why Leonard was unable to help fight for the Clippers playoff lives. They lost another chance at a ring, and Steve Ballmer and the Clippers brass will now look forwards to this offseason and making a run at the 2024 NBA Finals.

The main variable the Clippers need to find a way to change is keeping George and Leonard healthy, however this is not something they can actually control. Thus, the Clippers need to take a deeper look at how the season played out and what pieces of their roster can remain and what should be replaced. Throughout this offseason, Ballmer will have to make some tough decisions on what will be best for the Clippers future, both in 2024 and beyond. At the end of it all, there are three major offseason fixes the Clippers must make if they want to become a 2024 NBA Finals Contender. Here are those three fixes.

Bring back Russell Westbrook

The first key fix is not necessarily a change, but a permanent commitment to something the Clippers found to work. Russell Westbrook was a great addition by Los Angeles, and he proved his worth by giving the Clippers a shot in multiple games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He looked like the Russell Westbrook of old, and undoubtedly has plenty of left to give the game of basketball. More importantly, his effort and tenacity seemed to motivate the Clippers team, and this is big for a roster led by stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, typically more stoic individuals. If the Clippers can bring back Russell Westbrook for a full season, it will do wonders for their 2024 NBA Finals chances.

The primary reason the Clippers should bring back Westbrook is because the players on the team want him back. Paul George has been very vocal about his desire to play with Westbrook again, not only because of the player he is, but because of the energy he adds to the Clippers roster. George has been a supporter of Westbrook ever since their days together on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it was clear he enjoyed playing with him in their limited time together this past season. A full season alongside one another entices George, and for that reason the Clippers need Russell Westbrook to be their starting point guard next season.

Go get Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis will possibly be hitting the open market this offseason, and if he does, the Clippers should make it a priority to bring him in. Porzingis has shown he can’t necessarily be relied upon to heavily score for a contending team, but when the pressure is off, he excels. This last season for example, he had arguably the best year of his career playing for a Washington Wizards team that had zero chance of being an NBA Finals contender. He averaged a career-high 23.2 points over 65 games, including 49.8% shooting from the field and 8.4 rebounds per game. He would not need to put up nearly this type of production for the Clippers, and he would certainly have open shots on this roster.

Given the slashing tendencies of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook, Porzingis would be the fourth option and left heavily open around the perimeter on this team. He could space the floor for the Clippers, and would give them a scoring threat at the center position they do not currently have. Additionally, because he is the fourth option, expectations would be low and he would simply just have to do what he can to help the team win. If the Clippers want to become 2024 NBA Finals contenders, they will make a run at Kristaps Porzingis.

Trade for Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones might be the most reliable backup point guard in the NBA, and he really only comes off the bench because he is behind Ja Morant. For the Clippers, he would be a perfect backup point guard to Russell Westbrook, as he balances Westbrook to a tee. Unlike Westbrook, Jones is methodical, plays at a slow tempo, and rarely turns the ball over. He is not nearly as explosive or capable of a playmaker as Westbrook, but he would be the ideal floor general in the second unit. Not to mention, Jones is a very good 3-point shooter, hitting 37.1% of his attempts from long range in this past season.

Trading for Tyus Jones would require a significant haul, as he is highly valued by the Grizzlies and could be a starter for many teams across the league. Additionally, he is a free agent after this coming season, so the Clippers would have to accept the risk of having him for just one season. Nevertheless, the reward outweighs the risk in this situation, as Jones would make the Clippers second unit one of the best in the league. With aspirations for a 2024 NBA Finals appearance, the Clippers should trade for Tyus Jones.