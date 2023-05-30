The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA’s best team since 2015, when they won their first of four titles leading up to the 2022 season.

But their teams from 2017 to 2019 were on another level.

Golden State added superstar forward Kevin Durant after the 2016 season, when it won 73 games. With Durant, the Warriors won back-to-back championships and were unstoppable.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, who played with the Oklahoma City Thunder in that time, praised the Warriors in his “Playoff P” show.

“That is by far the toughest Warriors team,” George said. “That team is up there for the best team that I’ve played.”

The Warriors’ 2017 playoff run was historic.

Golden State became the second team in NBA history (the 2001 Lakers) to go lose just one game in the postseason. The Cleveland Cavaliers needed a record-setting 24 3-pointers to beat the Warriors.

Durant won NBA Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018. Golden State may have three-peated in the 2019 season, when Durant suffered a calf strain and later an Achilles tear in Game 5 of the Finals.

Guard Klay Thompson also suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of that series. The Warriors led 83-80 in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors when Thompson hurt his knee.

Make no mistake: Golden State is still a great team without Durant. The Warriors won the NBA title last season once Thompson returned from injury. They beat the up-and-coming Sacramento Kings in this year’s playoffs before they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the conference semifinals.

The Warriors could very well compete next season.