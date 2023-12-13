Paul George sat out the second half of the Clippers' game versus the Kings.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George exited Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to a sore left groin, which caused some concern for Clips fans. However, according to head coach Tyronn Lue, he could have inserted George back in the game had the Clippers needed their star, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“Ty Lue says no update on Paul George, but he could’ve returned to this game if he was needed. Sounds precautionary for now,” Azarly posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Clippers blew the Kings out of the water with a 119-99 win. George only played 16 minutes in the first half before sitting out the second because of the injury. He finished the night with nine points, six rebounds, and two steals on 3-of-7 shooting.

George has yet to miss a game for the Clippers this season, so the groin must have really bothered him at the half. Nonetheless, it seems like everything is fine with PG13 based on Lue's update.

Like George, Kawhi Leonard has also yet to sit out a game for Los Angeles. The two-time Finals MVP has appeared in all 23 contests so far and is also playing in back-to-back sets.

Don't look now, but the Clippers have won five games in a row after struggling to begin the James Harden era in LA. This is currently the longest active winning streak in the NBA.

This stretch included wins over the Golden State Warriors, where PG13 knocked down the game-winning three, the defending champion Denver Nuggets, and the Kings, whom they have beaten twice already this season.