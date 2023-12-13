Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George gives an in depth explanation on how "progressions" determine who takes the last shot among the players

In the closing minutes of basketball games, it's well known that the ball usually ends up in the hands of a team's marquee player. But what if that said team boasts multiple stars? Take, for example, the Los Angeles Clippers who currently have the likes of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. According to George, it's all about “progression.”

“Normally with us, he'll draw up a play where all four or five of us will have kind of like a progression,” George said via his Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I might come off and have the first look. If I don't have the shot, then now it's the second action where Kawhi's coming off. Then if Kawhi doesn't have a shot, then it's a progression within that play where James comes off at the end. If James isn't open then Russ would be on a slip-out or a backdoor. It'll be like a progression where all four of us are part of that play.”

So far, it seems to be working for the Clippers. Despite a slow start after acquiring James Harden, the team has managed to turn things up a notch. With Russell Westbrook requesting to be moved to the bench, it seems that the Clippers have finally found a rotation that suits all their star pieces. The Clippers are currently on a four-game win streak, which includes a win over defending champions Denver Nuggets. They've have managed to claw their way to eighth in the Western Conference, and as it stands, the seventh-seed Houston Rockets are within close range.

Paul George also mentioned that sometimes the game just comes to the players naturally, citing his recent game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors as an example.

“In the Warriors situation, that was all feel. In those situations lot of coaches won't call a timeout and draw up a play because they want the game to be natural and the defense to not be able to scout or see what's going on.”

The Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Kings better be prepared, because with the way the Clippers are playing now, those progressions might be a headache to stop.