John Wall’s arrival with the Los Angeles Clippers this summer served as a major threat to Reggie Jackson’s role as the team’s starting point guard. After seeing what both players were able to bring to the table during the preseason, it appears that the Clippers have now made a decision as to who’s going to start at the one spot on opening night.

NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that it’s Jackson who’s set to retain his role as the Clippers’ starting PG:

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to name Reggie Jackson the starting point guard to open up the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

This does not come as a complete surprise considering how Jackson locked up the starting gig for the entirety of the 2021-22 season. Wall is also coming off a major injury, so this was likely also a consideration for head coach Tyronn Lue and the Clippers coaching staff. Be that as it may, it seems like this is going to be a fluid situation for the team all season long:

“Whoever’s best with the starters, whoever’s best with the guys off the bench. It could always change,” Lue said on Friday. “Right now, it’s just whatever’s best for the team.”

It is also worth noting that Wall is not expected to play in back-to-back games this season, so the fact that Jackson has the advantage of continuity likely factored in on the Clippers’ decision as well.

For his part, this is the first time in his career that John Wall will be coming off the bench. Despite the “demotion,” however, the five-time All-Star is still expected to make a major impact for the Clippers this coming campaign.