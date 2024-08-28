Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, with superstar Kawhi Leonard in tow, is heading into the 2024-25 campaign with a chip on his shoulder, and he's ready to guide the Clippers into life after Paul George. As an assistant coach to Steve Kerr, who led Team USA to gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics (an opportunity Leonard missed due to a right knee injury) Lue is excited to shift his focus back to the Clippers.

And with that in mind, he provided a positive update on Leonard's health ahead of the upcoming season.

“I speak to him all the time,” Lue said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “He'll be ready for [Clippers] training camp. He's feeling good, and I know he'll be ready for training camp.”

Leonard's right knee injury forced him to miss the end of the Clippers' best-of-seven opening-round series against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Kawhi only played in two games during this series, which saw the Mavs eventually win in six. Then, George agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in July.

“When you lose a guy of Paul George's stature, instantly people [think] oh, they can't win, or they're not going to be competitive,” Lue said. “But that just challenges me even more. OK, people are counting us out, or people don't think we're going to be good. That right there just gives me an extra dose of [motivation].

“I can't wait to prove everybody wrong.”

The Clippers' preseason schedule tips off on October 8th when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

Kawhi Leonard optimistic about his future with Tyronn Lue, Clippers

Leonard, whose spot on Team USA's roster was given to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, was disappointed he couldn't participate with Lue in the 2024 Olympics. However, he says it gave his body plenty of time to heal, and his knee has improved, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“I took the time, and I was able to turn around over the last two weeks,” Leonard said, per ESPN. “So, I'm out here now, and, yeah, I'm having a good time.”

It's also not the first time Leonard has experienced a devastating injury. Considering the fact that he has missed virtually an entire season with the San Antonio Spurs, only to turn around and win a championship with the Toronto Raptors the next year, the six-time All-Star understands the ongoing hurdles are a big part of his legacy.

“This is just my journey, so whatever … I can't lay out the perfect script for me,” Leonard said. “Last year, I tried to play as much as possible, felt great. And at a certain period of time, I couldn't go. I tried the best that I could, but it's just my journey.”

It'll be intriguing to see how Leonard and the Clippers respond in 2024-25.