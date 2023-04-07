Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

Ahead of the LA Clippers’ showdown with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, head coach Tyronn Lue said he wasn’t planning to double-team Anthony Davis. That, of course, turned out not to be the case as Lue repeatedly threw double-teams at Davis throughout the night.

The Clippers came out on top, defeating the Lakers 125-118.

Davis finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 7-of-14 shooting. Davis had been averaging 25.8 points and 11 rebounds on 56.3 percent shooting per game over his last four games against the Clippers, so it made sense to throw mixed looks at Davis, including double-teams.

But during Tuesday’s practice before the game, Tyronn Lue said he wouldn’t send any double-teams at Davis, with the plan to be defending him one-on-one with Ivica Zubac.

“It’s gonna be hard, you’re dealing with a great player,” Lue said. “We’re not gonna double-team him, like we have before in the past. And so, Zu had that responsibility of just trying to be physical, trying to guard him. The things I thought Zu did well is guard him in the post a little, guard him in the post pretty well, but the pick and rolls is what hurts you, him rolling, getting behind you, the pick and pops and stuff like that. So on the post ups, Zu will be mano-a-mano and we just try to take everybody else outta the game.”

Lue clearly didn’t do that, sending double-teams at Davis and forcing him into his worst game against the Clippers since May 2021.

After the Clippers defeated the Lakers, LeBron James was asked about Tyronn Lue’s strategy, which he responded with, ‘you didn’t really believe that, did you?’

Here’s LeBron saying ‘you believed that?’ when told that Ty Lue said he wasn’t gonna double-team Anthony Davis:pic.twitter.com/TIAC509566 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 7, 2023

The Clippers practiced for the final time this season on Friday, and Lue was asked about James’ comments.

“I didn’t see it,” Tyronn Lue said with a smirk as if he got away with something. “He knows me well. Just something different put on their mind. We know AD has been playing great and you can’t allow a player like that to single-handedly beat you. So we just try to take him out of the game and make him do some different things.”

Ty Lue on LeBron James calling him out for saying he won't double Anthony Davis: "He knows me well. Just something different we put on their minds… You can't let a guy like that single-handedly beat you, so we just tried to take him out of the game."pic.twitter.com/jhrECETTvf — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 7, 2023

The Clippers and Lakers entered Wednesday’s game with identical 41-38 records, so the winner of that one would have a major leg up on avoiding the play-in tournament.

As it stands, the Clippers are the fifth seed in the West and have two games remaining against the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. The Lakers have two games as well against the Suns and Utah Jazz.