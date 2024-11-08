ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to finish this NBA nightcap off with a betting prediction and pick for this in-state rivalry tilt in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) will take the trip to visit the Sacramento Kings (5-3) as both teams come in off recent wins. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Kings prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-98 for their second win in a row. It'll be just their third road game of the season and their first meeting against the Kings, but they're 2-0 so far and will look to continue their hot play in opposing buildings.

The Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors most recently 122-107. They've won five of their last six games and will finally return home after finishing a four-game road stand at 3-1. They're off to a hot start but they'll have to contend with the Lakers and Suns in a stacked Pacific division.

Here are the Clippers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Kings Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Sacramento Kings: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 224.5 (-112)

Under: 224.5 (-108)

How To Watch Clippers vs Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Net SoCal, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers notched a dominant win against the 76ers as Paul George returned to a relatively unfamiliar scene at the Inuit Dome. While he was very productive with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals, the rest of the 76ers were clamped by the Clippers defense as they shot 28% from three. The Clippers managed 12 steals on 20 total turnovers as James Harden was a pest on the defensive end throughout the game. Still, they had 19 turnovers of their own and will have to clean things up against an opportunistic Kings' defense.

Expand Tweet



Norman Powell has now led this team in scoring with at least 20 points in each of his last three games. He's averaging 25 PPG on the season and is emerging as a go-to scorer in this offense without Kawhi Leonard on the floor. Powell takes smart looks at a 53% FG rate and will help mesh this offense nicely once Leonard makes his anticipated return. James Harden ranks third league-wide in APG (9.4) and continues to prove himself as one of the best facilitators in the game today.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are happy to be at home once again where they've gone 2-1 on the season so far. In this matchup against the Clippers, they're the side with the much higher scoring potential, ranking fifth league-wide with 118.8 PPG. They're also top-10 in steals this season and rank similarly in fewest turnovers per game. De'Aaron Fox continues to lead this team while the addition of DeMar DeRozan has added a cool 25.6 PPG to their already high-powered offense.

Expand Tweet



Domantas Sabonis posted a monster 17-11-13 stat line with perfect 6-6 from the field and 5-5 from the line with no turnovers. His efficiency is at an all-time high at this point of his career and with the pieces being put in place around him, the sky is seemingly the limit for this Kings team. Keegan Murray is also emerging as a serious three-point threat in the NBA.

Final Clippers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Clippers and Kings will meet for an exciting matchup as both teams come in riding a winning streak. Of the two offenses, the Kings have been much more efficient to open the year while the Clippers have relied on scoring in bunches from Norman Powell. Still, the Clippers have yet to lose a road game this season and can be seen as live dogs on the road in Sacramento.

Nevertheless, the Kings have the much deeper offense and it'll be hard for the Clippers to find answers against Sabonis and DeRozan at the clip they're scoring the ball at so far. De'Aaron Fox also has a favorable matchup during this one and should continue eclipsing his scoring average of 23.8 PPG if he's able to exploit the perimeters and get to the free throw line.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Sacramento Kings to win this game and cover at home. We like this matchup for both Sabonis and Fox as the Kings should cruise to victory at home.

Final Clippers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -5.5 (-110)