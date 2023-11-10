The 2023-24 NBA in-season tournament has officially begun. Our NBA odds series continues with a Clippers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The NBA season is officially underway and the third-week slate carries on with an in-season tournament matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks. Our NBA odds series continues with a Clippers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

Just over a week after acquiring James Harden, the Los Angeles Clippers have had a tough time developing chemistry. They currently sit at 3-4 on the season, are amid a three-game losing streak, and are 0-2 with Harden on the floor. Their most recent loss came on the road against Harden's former team, the Brooklyn Nets. After holding a three-point lead at halftime, they collapsed down the stretch to allow the Nets to outscore them 54-44 in the second half. This reeling Clippers team desperately needs a win, but to get it, they will have to topple one of the best teams in the league right now, the Dallas Mavericks.

After a rough season last year, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the right track. Leading the Southwest division with a 6-2 record, the Mavericks come into tournament play feeling great. Although they lost to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, they got another MVP-caliber performance from Luka Doncic. He dropped 31 points and added eight assists, seven rebounds, and four steals on the night. Dialed in on the MVP award this season, Doncic figures to continue this prolific play on Friday night against the Clippers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Mavericks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +2 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -2 (-110)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Los Angeles- Bally Sports SoCal Dallas- Fox Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Although Luka Doncic has been the best player in the league so far this season, on Friday night, he will be matched against his kryptonite, Kawhi Leonard. In nine career regular-season games against Doncic, Leonard is 8-1. In these games, Leonard is averaging 28.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals. Moreover, he has racked up a total +/- of +59, with only one game finishing with a negative +/-. Doncic does not have an answer for Leonard's presence while guarding and trying to navigate around him on offense. With the Clippers boasting a fully healthy squad heading into this game, look for more of the same from Leonard against Doncic and the Mavericks.

The biggest reason Leonard and the Clippers have been able to stifle Doncic in the past is because of their active, hands-on defense. Refusing to stray from this brand of play, this defensive intensity has not wavered so far this year. The Clippers rank first in the league in steals per game, with an average of 10.6. Paul George is leading this effort, averaging a career-high 2.6 steals per game. With Doncic and Kyrie Irving running point, teams have been unable to force them into committing turnovers. However, no team is better equipped to do so than the Clippers.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The key to the Mavericks' success this season has been simple. They have shot the three-pointer better than anyone in the league. Dallas ranks first in both threes made per game with 17.0, and team three-point field goal percentage at 39.7%. While Doncic's improved shooting has aided tremendously in this, the unsung hero has been Grant Williams. Williams has been averaging career highs in three-pointers made per game with 3.4, and three-point field goal percentage at a remarkable 52.9%. The Mavericks possess top-tier shooters at every position, making it impossible for opposing teams to keep up with them. Look for more of the same against a struggling Clippers team.

A major reason the Clippers acquired James Harden was because of their poor job of protecting the ball this season. The Clippers are averaging the fourth most turnovers per game in the NBA this season, with an average of 16.7 per contest. Unfortunately, since Harden has arrived, it has not gotten any better. In the two games he has played, he has averaged 3.5 turnovers, and the team has averaged 18.5. The Mavericks will have an easy shot to take advantage of this weak chemistry and cover.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The first-ever NBA in-season tournament will provide an interesting dynamic in this rivalry. With both teams looking to rebound from disappointing losses, each squad is sure to give it their all to get this win. On paper, the call seems to be pretty straightforward. A 6-2 team with a superstar playing at an MVP level against a reeling 3-4 team led by some of the most unlikeable, drama-fueled players in the league. However, I am going against the grain and rolling with the Clippers in this one. Leonard has Doncic's number, and the Mavericks have one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. I don't expect these woes to get any better with Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively II on the injury report. Give me the Clippers plus the points.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +2 (-110)